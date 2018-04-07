ICICI Bank-Videocon Rs 3,250 Crore Loan Case: CBI Quizzes Rajiv Kochhar Again

CBI had stopped Rajiv Kochhar, brother in law of ICICI Bank's Chanda Kochhar, at airport

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued questioning Rajiv Kocchar, brother-in-law of ICICI Bank's managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar, for the third consecutive day in connection with Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group that is under the scanner of investigative agencies including CBI and I-T department for Chanda Kochhar's conflict of interest.

Rajiv was asked about the role of his Singapore-based company Avista Advisory in the restructuring of loan, according to the agency officials.The agency officials said he was also asked about the help he allegedly extended to Videocon in securing the loan from the ICICI Bank, which was part of a Rs 40,000 crore credit given by a consortium of 20 banks to the Venugopal Dhoot-owned Videocon Group. The CBI had questioned Rajiv Kochhar for several hours on Thursday and Friday too.