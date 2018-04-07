NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
ICICI Bank-Videocon Rs 3,250 Crore Loan Case: CBI Quizzes Rajiv Kochhar Again

CBI could call Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Chief Venugopal Dhoot also for questioning

Corporate News | | Updated: April 07, 2018 16:59 IST
CBI had stopped Rajiv Kochhar, brother in law of ICICI Bank's Chanda Kochhar, at airport

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued questioning Rajiv Kocchar, brother-in-law of ICICI Bank's managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar, for the third consecutive day in connection with Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group that is under the scanner of investigative agencies including CBI and I-T department for Chanda Kochhar's conflict of interest.
Rajiv was asked about the role of his Singapore-based company Avista Advisory in the restructuring of loan, according to the agency officials.The agency officials said he was also asked about the help he allegedly extended to Videocon in securing the loan from the ICICI Bank, which was part of a Rs 40,000 crore credit given by a consortium of 20 banks to the Venugopal Dhoot-owned Videocon Group. The CBI had questioned Rajiv Kochhar for several hours on Thursday and Friday too.
ICICI Bank-Videocon Rs 3,250 Crore Case. Ten Things To Know
  1. Rajiv Kochhar, brother of ICICI Bank's current CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar was on Thursday stopped at Mumbai airport by immigration authorities when he was about to leave for Singapore.
  2. He was handed over to a CBI team that brought him to its Bandra office for questioning as part of its preliminary probe against his brother Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot.
  3. The federal agency has already registered a preliminary Enquiry (PE) against Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon officials, and others to determine any wrongdoing or otherwise in the sanction of loan to the Group by the ICICI Bank as part of the consortium of banks in 2012.
  4. Chanda Kochhar, who is facing questions of conflict of interest in the case, has not been named in the preliminary inquiry, which was registered after news reports raised questions about the Videocon Chairman giving loan of Rs 64 crore to a firm he had jointly promoted with Deepak Kochhar, six months after his group got the Rs 3,250 crore loan.
  5. Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Chief Venugopal Dhoot could also called for questioning after examining documents of the loan and statements.
  6. I-T department has asked Deepak Kochhar to provide details of his personal finances, Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the last few years and business transactions with NuPower Renewables, apart from other financial details of the company.
  7. The department has also sent a detailed questionnaire, seeking details of the firm's operations, to be answered by him.
  8. The tax department has launched a probe into the finances of NuPower Renewables and those associated with it, officials said.
  9. A few more notices have been sent to the people associated with NuPower Renewables and based on their replies, further action will be taken, they said.
  10. Venugopal Dhoot, Deepak Kochhar and ICICI Bank have denied all allegations against them. Videocon Group's Venugopal Dhoot even said that he didn't even know if Chanda Kochhar was associated with ICICI Bank when the bank had given loan to his firm.


