ICICI Bank Travel Card Offers Up To Rs 10,000 Cashback, Discount On Foreign Currency ICICI Bank offer: One can get a 40 paise discount on foreign exchange rates while reloading ICICI Bank Travel Card online.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT ICICI Bank Travel Card offers Rs 10,000 cashback to customers on international spends.



Offers on ICICI Bank Travel Card

Customers can earn up to Rs 10,000 cashback on their international spends. They will be required to do five transactions per day of minimum $25 each and get a cashback of Rs 500 daily, according to icicibank.com.



has introduced a promotional offer, wherein, one can get a 40 paise discount on foreign exchange rates while reloading travel card online. This is applicable when the card is reloaded with a minimum 1000 units of USD, AUD, SGD, CAD, CHF or 750 units of EUR and GBP. This offer is applicable till July 15, 2018, the bank said in a statement. The promo code is FOREX40.



Customers will get an Amazon voucher worth Rs 250 on loading their



How to use ICICI Bank Travel Card

Available currently on Android based smartphones, customers can easily manage their travel card from their internet banking account or iMobile, the bank's mobile banking application, by linking it to their ICICI Bank savings account. It will also be available for iOS smartphones shortly.



Subsequent to linking their travel card, customers can place an instant reload request in four steps. To reload the travel cards of his/her close relatives, the customer needs to submit an accepted proof of relationship, whichever is applicable. (ICICI Bank Travel Card can be loaded with up to 15 currencies.) (ICICI Bank Travel Card can be loaded with up to 15 currencies.)

How to reload ICICI Bank Travel Card

1. Login to internet banking / iMobile app

2. Go to 'Forex & Travel Cards' / 'Cards, Loans & Forex'

3. Select the linked travel card you wish to reload and click on 'Reload'

4. Enter the currency and amount details and click on 'Submit'



Travel Card can be loaded with up to 15 currencies. ICICI Bank also offers customers a replacement card which can be activated instantly in case of loss/ theft/ damage of the primary card, without any additional charges.

#JustIn: #ICICIBank enables customers to instantly reload their #ICICIBankTravelCard digitally in a completely paperless manner. pic.twitter.com/qv8VgKZKVC — ICICI Bank (@ICICIBank) May 21, 2018

Benefits of ICICI Bank Travel Card

Customers can reload travel cards of their close relatives including their parents, children or spouse after linking their travel cards to his/her own savings account.



has also allowed customers to block/unblock travel card, view a mini statement, and update email address and mobile number.



recently enabled customers to refund the funds loaded on their travel card to the linked savings account using the bank's internet banking platform.



ICICI Bank is offering Rs 10,000 as cashback on purchases via ICICI Bank Travel Card, the bank said on Monday. India's largest private sector bank by consolidated assets has enabled its customers to reload foreign currency to ICICI Bank Travel Card instantly, using the bank's internet banking platform and its mobile banking app, iMobile. This new service makes international travel more convenient as it allows customers to instantly reload their travel card with foreign currency for international travel in a paperless manner.Customers can earn up to Rs 10,000 cashback on their international spends. They will be required to do five transactions per day of minimum $25 each and get a cashback of Rs 500 daily, according to icicibank.com. ICICI Bank has introduced a promotional offer, wherein, one can get a 40 paise discount on foreign exchange rates while reloading travel card online. This is applicable when the card is reloaded with a minimum 1000 units of USD, AUD, SGD, CAD, CHF or 750 units of EUR and GBP. This offer is applicable till July 15, 2018, the bank said in a statement. The promo code is FOREX40.Customers will get an Amazon voucher worth Rs 250 on loading their ICICI Bank Travel Card with more than $1,000 or equivalent.Available currently on Android based smartphones, customers can easily manage their travel card from their internet banking account or iMobile, the bank's mobile banking application, by linking it to their ICICI Bank savings account. It will also be available for iOS smartphones shortly.Subsequent to linking their travel card, customers can place an instant reload request in four steps. To reload the travel cards of his/her close relatives, the customer needs to submit an accepted proof of relationship, whichever is applicable.1. Login to internet banking / iMobile app2. Go to 'Forex & Travel Cards' / 'Cards, Loans & Forex'3. Select the linked travel card you wish to reload and click on 'Reload'4. Enter the currency and amount details and click on 'Submit' ICICI Bank Travel Card can be loaded with up to 15 currencies. ICICI Bank also offers customers a replacement card which can be activated instantly in case of loss/ theft/ damage of the primary card, without any additional charges.Customers can reload travel cards of their close relatives including their parents, children or spouse after linking their travel cards to his/her own savings account. ICICI Bank has also allowed customers to block/unblock travel card, view a mini statement, and update email address and mobile number. ICICI Bank recently enabled customers to refund the funds loaded on their travel card to the linked savings account using the bank's internet banking platform. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter