ICICI Bank Shares Gain Over 8% On Better Bad Loan Ratio

ICICI Bank Share Price: ICICI Bank was the top gainer on both the benchmarks.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer on both the key indices on Monday after the lender's bad loan ratio improved in the quarter that ended in September 2018. At 11:05 am, ICICI Bank shares traded at Rs 340.75, up Rs 25.70 or 8.16 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ICICI Bank shares traded at Rs 341.50, with a gain of Rs 25.85 or 8.19 per cent. ICICI Bank was the top gainer on both the benchmarks.

ICICI Bank reported a net profit of Rs 909 crore for the three months ended September 30, compared with Rs 2,058 crore a year earlier. The third-largest bank in terms of assets reported a bad loan addition of Rs 3,117 crore in the second quarter, which were down from Rs 4,036 crore in the June quarter.

ICICI Bank shares opened at Rs 328.90 apiece as compared to the previous close of Rs 328.90 on the BSE. As of 11:40 am, shares of ICICI Bank had registered an intraday high of Rs 344.

On the NSE, ICICI Bank shares opened at Rs 329 against the last close of Rs 315.65. The intraday high registered so far was Rs 344.35.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Private Bank - the NSE index of private sector lenders - was up 1.03 per cent.

Nifty50 traded at 10,085.05, up 55.05 points or 0.55 per cent, while the S&P BSE Sensex was at 33,535.62, with a gain of 186.31 points or 0.56 per cent. (With Reuters inputs)