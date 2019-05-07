ICICI Bank Shares Dip After Earnings Announcement

ICICI Bank share price: The stock rose 11.2% in the last quarter of financial year 2018-19

ICICI Bank shares fell around 1.5 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday, a day after the private sector banking major reported its quarterly earnings. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the ICICI Bank stock opened at Rs 398.00 apiece and declined to as much as Rs 395.65 in morning, marking a decline of 1.41 per cent from its previous close of Rs 401.30 apiece. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), ICICI Bank shares opened at fell 1.46 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 395.55 apiece compared to their previous close of Rs 401.40.

In its regulatory filing post-market hours on Monday, ICICI Bank reported a 5 per cent decline in net profit to Rs. 969 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared to Rs. 1,020 crore for the corresponding a year ago.

The lender's profit declined due to higher provisioning for bad loans in the March quarter.

At 11:22 am, shares in ICICI Bank traded 1.08 per cent lower at Rs 397.05 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the broader markets which were off the day's highs at the time.

In the quarter ended March 31, ICICI Bank shares rose 11.2 per cent compared with a jump of 7 per cent in the Nifty 50 Index.

