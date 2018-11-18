NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

ICICI Bank Revises Recurring Deposit Interest Rates; What Others Pay

Recurring Deposit or RD is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income.

Your Money | | Updated: November 18, 2018 19:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
ICICI Bank Revises Recurring Deposit Interest Rates; What Others Pay

However, small finance banks generally offer higher interest rates as compared to many leading banks

ICICI Bank recently revised its recurring deposits interest rates. Recurring Deposit or RD is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes his/her periodic investments and the interest income earned on them. Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure. In fact, the Reserve Bank of India ensures that strict guidelines are followed by banks. Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit.

Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI):

ICICI Bank

Recurring deposit rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
Maturity PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
6 months6.256.75
9 months6.57
12 months6.97.4
15 months7.17.6
18 months7.17.6
21 months7.17.6
24 months7.17.6
27 months7.58
30 months7.58
33 months7.58
36 months7.58
Above 3 years upto 5 years7.257.75
Above 5 years upto 10 years77.5

 

HDFC Bank

Recurring deposit rates offered by HDFC Bank:

PeriodInterest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)Effective From
6 Months6.25%6.75%Jun 06,2018
9 Months6.75%7.25%Aug 06,2018
12 Months7.30%7.80%Nov 06,2018
15 Months7.30%7.80%Nov 06,2018
24 Months7.30%7.80%Nov 06,2018
27 Months7.40%7.90%Nov 06,2018
36 Months7.40%7.90%Nov 06,2018
39 Months7.25%7.75%Nov 06,2018
48 Months7.25%7.75%Nov 06,2018
60 Months7.25%7.75%Nov 06,2018
90 Months6.50%7.00%Nov 06,2018
120 Months6.50%7.00%Nov 06,2018

 

State Bank of India

RD interest rates according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35
(Source: sbi.co.in)

 

However, small finance banks generally offer higher interest rates as compared to many leading banks.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

recurring deposit (RD)Recurring Deposit (RD) Interest Rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amritsar BlastWWE Survivor SeriesSabarimala TempleNeha DhupiaThe 42Election in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProDiabetesMirzapur Web SeriesDeepika Ranveer MarriageDry EyesMP Election

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top