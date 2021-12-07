How Flipkart Sellers Can Avail Instant Overdraft Facility: Step-By-Step Guide

Eligible sellers can find ICICI bank offer on their Flipkart Seller Hub account portal

ICICI Bank today announced that it will offer an instant and completely digital overdraft (OD) facility of up to Rs 25 lakh to the individual sellers and businesses registered on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The leading private sector lender will partner with Flipkart for the initiative - which will help sellers to avail an OD from ICICI bank instantly in a process - from application - to sanction - to disbursement, according to a statement released by ICICI Bank today.

Here are the benefits of ‘InstaOD' for Flipkart sellers:

End to end digital processing: Sellers registered on Flipkart can apply for the OD instantly through Flipkart Seller Hub, an online portal for Flipkart sellers, in a completely digital and paperless manner

Quick evaluation: ICICI Bank evaluates sellers instantly on the basis of their Credit Bureau score and their transaction history on Flipkart, making the loan approval process easy and quick.

Immediate sanction and disbursal: The approved OD amount is instantly sanctioned and disbursed into the seller's current account

Interest benefit: Interest is payable only on the amount of OD utilised by sellers

Auto-renewal facility: The OD is renewable on an annual basis, depending on the repayment track records of the seller



Below are quick steps for the sellers to avail the ‘InstaOD':