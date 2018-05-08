ICICI Bank Offers CashBack Up To Rs 10,000 On Apple Products. Details Here

Are you a die-hard fan of Apple products? You can now avail an additional cashback worth up to ₹10,000 on Apple products using #ICICIBank Credit Card EMI transactions. Here's how: https://t.co/q5Lp9kCUQSpic.twitter.com/gOCrWhZ9Rn— ICICI Bank (@ICICIBank) May 7, 2018
ICICI Bank's offer on Apple products in detail:
On purchase of an iPhone SE and iPhone 6, ICICI Bank is offering a cashback of Rs 2,000. It is offering a cashback of Rs 3,000 on iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s plus. On purchase of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus customers will get a cashback of Rs 4,000. One gets a cashback of Rs 8,000 on buying iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus under the scheme. On purchase of iPhone x and Macbook customers will get a cashback of Rs 10,000. Customers will get an amount of Rs 5,000 as cashback on purchase of iPads and Apple watch.
EMI Tenures and interest rate applicable for the Offer are:
Interest rate (p.a. on reducing balance) of 13 per cent on tenure of 6, 9 and 12 months.
Interest rate (p.a. on reducing balance) of 15 per cent on tenure of 18 and 24 months.
Terms and Conditions you need to know about ICICI Bank's cashback offer:
1. The offer is applicable only on EMI (equated monthly instalment) tenures of 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 months.
2. The offer is valid on credit card transactions only and maximum of 2 transactions per card are eligible for cashback during the offer period.
3. Cashback will be processed within 90 days from the date of transaction.
4. Offer is valid only on card swipe under brand EMI option/full swipe on Plutus/Pinelabs EDC terminal or payment gateway.