ICICI Bank Offers CashBack Up To Rs 10,000 On Apple Products. Details Here

Apple products such as iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone x, iPads, Macbook and Apple watch are part of the offer.

Tech, Media And Telecom | | Updated: May 08, 2018 19:51 IST
The offer is valid till June 10, 2018.

ICICI Bank has come up with an offer under which it is providing a cashback on Apple products. The country's second-largest private lender informed about the offer on microblogging website - Twitter. Under the offer, customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 by using ICICI Bank credit card, said bank's official website - icicibank.com. Apple products such as iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone x, iPads, Macbook and Apple watch are part of the offer. The offer is valid till June 10, 2018.
ICICI Bank's offer on Apple products in detail:

On purchase of an iPhone SE and iPhone 6, ICICI Bank is offering a cashback of Rs 2,000. It is offering a cashback of Rs 3,000 on iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s plus. On purchase of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus customers will get a cashback of Rs 4,000. One gets a cashback of Rs 8,000 on buying iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus under the scheme. On purchase of iPhone x and Macbook customers will get a cashback of Rs 10,000.  Customers will get an amount of Rs 5,000 as cashback on purchase of iPads and Apple watch. 

EMI Tenures and interest rate applicable for the Offer are:

Interest rate (p.a. on reducing balance) of 13 per cent on tenure of 6, 9 and 12 months.

Interest rate (p.a. on reducing balance) of 15 per cent on tenure of 18 and 24 months. 

Terms and Conditions you need to know about ICICI Bank's cashback offer:

1. The offer is applicable only on EMI (equated monthly instalment) tenures of 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 months.

2. The offer is valid on credit card transactions only and maximum of 2 transactions per card are eligible for cashback during the offer period. 

3. Cashback will be processed within 90 days from the date of transaction.

4. Offer is valid only on card swipe under brand EMI option/full swipe on Plutus/Pinelabs EDC terminal or payment gateway.

