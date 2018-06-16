ICICI Bank-Marg ERP Partnership: 10 Benefits That May Ease Your Digital Transactions

The partnership will give access to ICICI Bank internet based cheque writing facility.

Marg ERP limited, an Inventory and Accounting software solution company has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer an integrated payments platform to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) customers, using MARG's accounting software. This integration will enable connected banking and also enable ICICI Bank's current account holders to securely connect their bank account with the MARG ERP software and undertake an array of digital transactions from within the ERP platform itself, said Thakur Anup Singh, CMD, Marg ERP. The partnership will provide an array of benefits that will also initiate financial transactions for businesses.