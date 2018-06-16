NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
ICICI Bank-Marg ERP Partnership: 10 Benefits That May Ease Your Digital Transactions

The integrated payment solutions offer multiple payment options like NEFT, RTGS and IMPS.

Updated: June 16, 2018
Marg ERP limited, an Inventory and Accounting software solution company has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer an integrated payments platform to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) customers, using MARG's accounting software. This integration will enable connected banking and also enable ICICI Bank's current account holders to securely connect their bank account with the MARG ERP software and undertake an array of digital transactions from within the ERP platform itself, said Thakur Anup Singh, CMD, Marg ERP. The partnership will provide an array of benefits that will also initiate financial transactions for businesses.
Here are 10 benefits of the ICICI Bank-Marg ERP partnership:
  1. With this integration, business owners can keep track of transactions flowing in and out of their bank accounts on Marg ERP. Transactions are directly fetched from the bank which means it is real-time.
  2. All bank transactions can be fetched automatically into Marg ERP, after which Marg ERP will automatically reconcile the bank statement with entries in the accounting ledger.
  3. The integrated payment solutions offer multiple payment options like NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer), RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) and IMPS (Immediate Payment Service)  fund transfer with instant status update of transaction with bank reference number on Marg ERP.
  4. ICICI Bank's current account holders can simply log in to Marg ERP, select the appropriate bills, and make payments through their connected ICICI Bank account in few clicks.
  5. Businesses can continue to approve their payments in ICICI Bank's Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) portal and see every payment status updated automatically on the Marg ERP platform
  6. The partnership will give  access to ICICI Bank internet based cheque writing facility from MARG ERP. The authorised signatory can approve cheque request remotely.
  7. With a single click, customers can schedule their future payments from within the Marg ERP platform. The payments will get processed on the assigned time automatically.
  8. Customers can also check their account balance with a single click and view their bank statements within Marg ERP.
  9. ICICI Bank current account holders will also be able to apply for working capital loans from the Marg ERP software. 
  10. Marg ERP will also offer 10 per cent cash back on purchase of its products for ICICI bank current account customers.


