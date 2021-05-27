How Will ICICI Pockets Digital Make UPI Payments Easier: Find Out

ICICI Bank is the first bank to introduce such a facility for customers

ICICI Bank announced the linking of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ID to its digital wallet 'pockets' on Wednesday, May 26, and made an exit from the current industry practice which demands such IDs to be linked with a savings bank account. The country's second-largest private bank collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to link its ‘pockets' digital wallet to the UPI network. This way the customer's UPI ID can be linked to his/her digital wallet, allowing them to make UPI payments with the digital wallet. (Also Read: How To Make UPI Payments With ICICI Bank's 'Pockets' Digital Wallet )

For availing of this facility, customers do not require a bank account to use a UPI ID on the 'pockets' app. Additionally, those who already have a UPI ID will receive a new ID when they log on to the ‘pockets' app. According to ICICI Bank, the advantages of UPI-linked ‘pockets' are as follows: