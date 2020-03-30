ICICI Bank Launches Services Via WhatsApp Amid Coronavirus Lockdown. Here's How To Use

ICICI Bank: Banking service on WhatsApp was launched by ICICI Bank on Monday

Amid the spread of coronavirus in the country, due to which people have been asked to practice social distancing at all levels, private lender ICICI Bank has launched its banking services over messaging platform WhatsApp. The service which was launched on Monday, will allow the bank's retail customers to undertake a slew of banking requirements from their homes, an official media release by the bank stated. Using the service on WhatsApp, retail customers can check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers and block/unblock credit & debit card in a secure manner with end-to-end encryption for all messages. Additionally, they can also get details of the nearest three ICICI Bank ATMs and branches in their vicinity.

In order to initiate the services on their mobile phones, the customers will need to message ‘Hi' to the bank's verified profile number (9324953001) from their registered mobile number.

Here's the step-by-step process that the customers of the bank need to follow:

Save number and say ‘Hi': The customer simply needs to save ICICI Bank's verified WhatsApp profile number, 9324953001, to his/her ‘contacts' on the mobile phone and send <Hi> to this number from his/her mobile number which is registered with the Bank. The Bank will respond with a list of services available.

Type keyword for service: From the list of services, type the keyword of the service required (keywords are highlighted in the conversation for easy recognition), example : <Balance>, <Block> etc. The service is carried out and displayed instantly.

Meanwhile, on Monday Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a tweet, said that all banks are ensuring that their branches are kept open and that their ATMs are filled up and working. She also tagged another handle related to the Department of Financial Services, asking people to raise their banking-related concerns to the same.