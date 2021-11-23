ICICI Bank Launches Online Platform To Help Exporters, Importers

Shares of ICICI Bank moved as much as 1.24 per cent lower to Rs 743.65 in late deals.

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday launched its online platform 'Trade Emerge' to offer digital banking and value-added services to exporters and importers across the country. "The initiative makes cross border trade hassle-free, expeditious and convenient, as it offers an array of services in one place, which eliminates the need for companies to coordinate with multiple touchpoints," ICICI Bank said in a statement.

The list of banking services includes current, saving account offerings, trade services, digital solutions, foreign exchange solutions, payment, collection solutions and credit cards, it added.

The lender also mentioned that the value-added services includes incorporation of trade business, access to global trade database of nearly 15 million buyers and sellers across 181 countries, verification reports of potential customers through reputed credit bureaus, logistics solutions for shipment booking and last mile tracking, and online insurance services through a single window, and more.

Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, "Over the years, India has emerged as a key player in the global export-import space with a consistent growth history. During April to October 2021, our overall exports (merchandise and services combined) and imports are estimated to be nearly $780 billion, recording a rapid growth over the same period last year."

ICICI Bank further stated that the 'Trade Emerge' portal offers a comprehensive digital suite of various banking and value-added services to the companies engaged in export and import.

Shares of the private lender moved as much as 1.24 per cent lower to Rs 743.65 in late deals.