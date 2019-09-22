ICICI Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Details Here

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on select maturities with effect from September 20, 2019. ICICI Bank has slashed the FD interest rates applicable on the maturity periods of 46 days to 60 days, 61 days to 90 days and 91 days to 120 days, among others according to the bank's website, icicibank.com. The lender is offering an interest rate of 5.50 per cent to general public and 6.00 per cent to senior citizens in the above mentioned maturity periods on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore. Previously, the bank paid interest rates of 6.00 per cent and 6.5 per cent to general public and senior citizens respectively on FDs of the same amount in the given maturities respectively.

In the maturity period category of 390 day up to less than 18 months, ICICI Bank is offering 6.6 per cent and 7.1 per cent to general public and senior citizens, respectively.

Here are the interest rates applicable to ICICI Bank's fixed deposits (FD) below Rs 2 crore with effect from Septmeber 20, 2019, according to icicibank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5 5.5 46 days to 60 days 5.5 6 61 days to 90 days 5.5 6 91 days to 120 days 5.5 6 121 days to 184 days 5.5 6 185 days to 289 days 6 6.5 290 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.75 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to < 18 months 6.6 7.1 18 months to 2 years 7 7.5 2 years 1 day upto 3 years 6.9 7.4 3 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.9 7.4 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.9 7.4 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lakh) 6.9 7.4

Earlier this month, private sector lender HDFC Bank had revised its fixed deposit interest rates.

