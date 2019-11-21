NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
ICICI Bank Revises Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits. Here Are The New Rates

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rate: ICICI Bank offers interest to the tune of 4-6.60 per cent to the general public on FDs up to Rs 2 crore.

Savings And Investments | Edited by | Updated: November 21, 2019 14:39 IST
ICICI Bank offers 16 maturity options to its customers for fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore.


ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on retail fixed deposits with effect from November 20. ICICI Bank offers 16 maturity options to its customers for fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, ranging from seven days to 10 years, according to the lender's website - icicibank.com. The private sector bank offers interest rates to the tune of 4-6.60 per cent to the general public on fixed deposits (FD) up to Rs 2 crore. ICICI Bank provides slightly higher returns to senior citizen customers (4.5-7.10 per cent) compared to the general public. 

With effect from November 20, ICICI Bank offers the following interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore:

PeriodGeneral publicSenior citizens
Seven to 14 days4%4.5%
15 to 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 to 45 days5%5.5%
46 to 60 days5.5%6%
61 to 90 days5.5%6%
91 to 120 days5.5%6%
121 to 184 days5.5%6%
185 to 289 days5.75%6.25%
290 days to less than one year6%6.5%
One year to 389 days6.35%6.85%
390 days to less than 18 months6.35%6.85%
18 months to two years6.6%7.1%
Two years and one day to three years6.6%7.1%
Three years and one day to five years6.6%7.1%
Five years and one day to 10 years6.6%7.1%
Five years (tax saver FD)6.6%7.1%

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit With Income Tax Benefit

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. 

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. Earlier this month, state-run State Bank of India (SBI) and private sector lender HDFC Bank had revised its fixed deposit interest rates.



