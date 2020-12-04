ICICI Bank Offers These Interest Rates Annually On Fixed Deposits

ICICI Bank offers 2.5% interest rate on fixed deposit for maturity period of 7-14 days.

ICICI Bank, the country's second largest private sector bank, currently offers 17 maturity options with varied interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore with an option of pre-mature withdrawal. The maturity period for fixed deposits offered by the ICICI Bank starts from seven days and go on for 10 years. ICICI Bank offers 2.5 per cent interest rate on fixed deposit for maturity period of 7-14 days. The bank offers additional 0.5 per cent interest to senior citizens. (Here Are Details Of FD Interest Rates Offered By Kotak Mahindra Bank)

Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Maturity Period General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 15 days to 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 30 days to 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 46 days to 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 61 days to 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 91 days to 120 days 3.50% 4.00% 121 days to 184 days 3.50% 4.00% 185 days to 210 days 4.40% 4.90% 271 days to 289 days 4.40% 4.90% 290 days to less than 1 year 4.40% 4.90% 1 year to 389 days 4.90% 5.40% 390 days to < 18 months 4.90% 5.40% 18 months to 2 years 5.00% 5.50% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 5.15% 5.65% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 5.35% 5.85% 5 Years (80C FD) - Max to ₹ 1.50 lac 5.35% 5.85% Source: https://www.icicibank.com/

The rates offered by ICICI Bank are effective from October 21.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key interest rates steady as widely expected on Friday amid persistently high inflation but said it will ensure ample liquidity is provided to stressed sectors to keep a nascent economic recovery on track.

Its monetary policy committee decided to retain an accommodative policy stance at least for the current financial year and into the next to revive growth on a durable basis, while ensuring that inflation remains within target, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online briefing.