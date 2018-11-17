Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Small Finance Banks Compared Here

Lenders also pay slightly higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens.

A fixed deposit (FDs) is a secure financial instrument offered by banks, which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. While commercial banks pay interest rates in the range of 4-7.75 per cent to customers on FDs, small finance banks offer those between 3.5 per cent and 9.5 per cent. The interest rates on fixed deposit of large banks like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank are not as high as those offered by small finance banks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Bank.

Here's a comparison of interest rates paid by small finance banks on fixed deposits :

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Fixed Deposit for Domestic/NRE/NRO effective from November 1, 2018 as stated on equitasbank.com:

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from November 1, 2018 7 - 14 days 5.00% 15 - 29 days 5.50% 30 - 45 days 6.00% 46 - 62 days 6.25% 63 - 90 days 6.25% 91 - 120 days 6.50% 121 - 180 days 6.50% 181 - 210 days 6.75% 211 - 270 days 6.75% 271 - 364 days 7.50% 1 year to 18 months 8.50% 18 months 1 day to 2 years 8.75% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 8.80% 3 years 1 day to 4 years 7.00% 4 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 7.00%

Senior citizens will get 0.75 per cent extra on the above mentioned rates, said the bank. However, the rates are not applicable for NRE/NROs.

Jana Bank

Rates for fixed deposits effective from November 3, 2018 as stated on janabank.com:

Period Interest Rate (p.a.) 7 days to 45 days 6.00% 46 days to 60 days 6.50% 61 days to 180 days 7.00% 181 days to 365 days 8.50% More than 1 year up to 2 years 8.50% More than 2 years up to 3 years 8.50% More than 3 years up to 5 years 8.50% More than 5 years up to 10 years 7.00%

Senior citizens will get an additional 0.6 per cent interest over and above the FD rates, said the bank.

AU Small Finance Bank

Rates for fixed deposits effective from October 10, 2018 as stated on aubank.in:

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from October 10, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days 5.50% 6.00% 1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months 6.75% 7.25% 3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months 6.90% 7.40% 6 Months 1 Day to 13 Months 7.00% 7.50% 13 Months 1 Day to 18 Months 8.25% 8.75% 18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months 8.50% 9.00% 24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months 7.75% 8.25% 36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months 7.75% 8.25% 45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months 8.00% 8.50% 60 Months 1 Day to 120 Months 7.25% 7.75% Source: aubank.in

Suryoday Bank

Rates for fixed deposits effective from September 29, 2018 as stated on suryodaybank.com:

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from September 29, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 days to 14 days 4.00% 4.50% 15 days to 45 days 4.00% 4.50% 46 days to 90 days 5.00% 5.50% 91 days to 180 days 5.50% 6.00% 181 days to 240 days 7.50% 8.00% 241 days to less than 1 Year 7.75% 8.25% 1 Year to 2 Years 8.50% 9.00% Above 2 Years to 3 Years 8.75% 9.25% 950 Days* 9.00% 9.50% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 8.00% 8.50% 5 Years 8.25% 8.75% Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.75% Source: suryodaybank.com

