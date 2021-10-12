ICICI Bank Announces Virtual Property Exhibition

This is the second edition of ICICI Bank's virtual property exhibition.

New Delhi: Private lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced its virtual property exhibition, 'Home Utsav', to digitally showcase real estate projects by developers from key cities across the country.

"The exhibition offers enhanced convenience to prospective home buyers as they can select their dream home simply by browsing through projects and avail exclusive benefits from the comfort of their home and office. Anyone, including those who are not customers of ICICI Bank, can avail of these benefits on buying a property through the exhibition," ICICI Bank stated in a release.

"Customers of ICICI Bank can enjoy further benefits by availing of the bank's pre-approved home loan offers," it added.

The bank said that it currently "showcases over 350 projects by more than 200 leading developers across 12 cities."

Sanjay Singhvi, Head – Secured Assets, ICICI Bank said, "Our aim is to virtually showcase prominent real estate properties by leading developers from various top cities of our country to prospective home buyers. The exhibition offers unique features of a wide range of properties and a bouquet of exclusive benefits all from a single portal. We believe that this is a good opportunity for everyone seeking to buy a dream home in a hassle-free and convenient manner. This festive season, ICICI Bank intends to take prospective home buyers a step closer to their dream home and be a harbinger of happiness and festivities."

Some of the key benefits offered by the bank included special rates (starting from 6.70%), special processing fee, digital sanction of loan, customer convenience and developer discount.

The exhibition will continue till the end of December this year.