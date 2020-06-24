Government Extends Deadline For Filing This Year's I-T Returns Till 30 November

Government has extended deadline for filing I-T returns

The government on Wednesday further extended the deadline for filing income tax (I-T) returns for the financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20. A press note released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes said that the last date for filing returns for the financial year 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) has now been extended till 30 November, 2020. Similarly, the deadline for filing original as well as revised returns for 2018-19 (Assessment Year 2019-20) is now 31 July, 2020.

Earlier, these dates were respectively 30 June and 31 October.

The last date for furnishing tax audit report has also been extended till 31 October, the press note said. It also added that the deadline for making investments for claiming various tax deductions for the financial year 2019-20 has also been extended till 31 July.

The government also extended the last date for linking Aadhaar and PAN to 31 March, 2021.