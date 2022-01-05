Income Tax Refunds Worth Rs 1.50 Lakh Crore Issued Till January 3, 2022

Income tax refunds worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore have been issued in the current fiscal

Income tax department informed on Wednesday that it has issued refunds worth more than Rs 1.50 lakh crore during the current financial year (2021-22). These also include 1.1 crore refunds of assessment year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 21,323.55 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,50,407 crore to more than 1.48 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 3rd January, 2022," the I-T department tweeted.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,50,407 crore to more than 1.48 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 3rd January,2022. Income tax refunds of Rs. 51,194 crore have been issued in 1,46,24,250cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 99,213 crore have been issued in 2,19,913cases(1/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 5, 2022

Of this, income tax refunds of Rs 51,194 crore have been issued in 1.46 crore cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 99,213 crore have been issued in over 2.19 lakh cases.