I-T department Busts Tax Refund Fraud By IBM, Infosys Employees Employees of over 50 prominent and medium-sized companies in Bengaluru are under the scanner of the department.

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Thursday claimed to have busted a racket of extracting fraudulent tax refunds by employees of bellwether companies like IBM, Vodafone and Infosys in alleged connivance with a Chartered Accountant (CA) in Bengaluru, the IT capital of the country



The investigation wing of the department conducted searches on the premises of an unidentified CA on Wednesday and claimed to have "seized" bogus claim documents of his various clients along with WhatsApp chat messages



The CA, a department statement said, was "found to be instrumental in filing false income tax returns and making fraudulent refund claims" by citing inflated or false claims of loss from house property



The department claimed that the CA filed "nearly 1,000 returns with loss from house property, aggregating to loss claim of Rs 18 crore" till now



Employees of over 50 prominent and medium-sized companies in Bengaluru are under the scanner of the department who were the clients of this CA, whom the department did not identify citing ongoing investigation



"It is noted that employees from some of the reputed companies such as IBM, Vodafone, Saplabs, Biocon, Infosys, ICICI Bank, CISCO, Thomson Reuters India Limited among others have also resorted to such fraudulent claim of refunds by filing revised returns of their individual income," the department said



It added that many of them have been questioned by the taxman in their respective offices since Wednesday



"This is a case that is building up. Such a large-scale action in cases of employees seeking false refunds has been undertaken by the tax department for the first time," a senior official said



The department said many of the employees it questioned, after the fraud was unearthed, said they do not have any "real loss" under the 'income from house property' category and the employees shifted blame on the CA saying it was the professional who said "he can get refunds for them by making some claims"



"They also deposed that, out of the refund received, the auditor (CA) had charged 10 per cent as incidental charges



Some WhatsApp messages with auditor were also shown by them, as supporting evidence," it said



The CA, instead, told the taxman that he filed those bogus claim refunds at the "insistence of his clients"



"Further enquiries like examination of his (CA's) other clients and cross examination of them with the CA are being conducted



"Necessary action as per law will be taken against the CA as well as the persons who have claimed wrong refunds under the provisions of Income Tax Act," it said



The department cautioned taxpayers from indulging or getting influenced by such frauds as it said that making claim of refunds by the taxpayer from the department is based on "trust" between the two sides and this should not be breached



"The Income Tax department now does automated and faceless return processing and issue of refunds.





