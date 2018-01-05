Humsafar Express Takes Off From Agartala To Bangalore. Details Here

Humsafar Express train service was launched from Kamakhya to Bengaluru (3,030 km) on December 25, 2016. Now it has been extended to Agartala.

The Humsafar Express is a fully AC 3-tier service.

Agartala: Tripura's capital on Friday was linked with Bengaluru by "Humsafar Express", becoming the second city in the northeast to get a newly introduced train, equipped with modern facilities. Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain flagged off the weekly train that will link the two state capitals via Kamakhya, Howrah, Cuttack and Vijayawada.

Friday's event was a formal inagurarl and services for the public will start on January 9.

The train service was launched from Kamakhya to Bengaluru (3,030 km) on December 25, 2016. Now it has been extended to Agartala.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), the train will halt at seven stations between Agartala and Guwahati and at 26 between Agartala and Bengaluru Cantonment station.

The Humsafar Express is a fully AC 3-tier service.

The NFR is now extending the railway line up to southern Tripura's bordering town Sabroom, 135 km south of Agartala.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

