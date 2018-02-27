Humsafar Express Mysore-Udaipur-Mysore Starts Weekly Operation. Details Here The special railway service - called Mysore-Udaipur-Mysore Palace Queen Humsafar Express - will comprise 18 coaches and will be operated on a weekly basis.

Highlights Mysore-Udaipur Humsafar Express to be operated on weekly basis Mysore-Udaipur-Mysore train service will comprise 18 coaches New train service aimed at passenger convenience, says Railways



Here are 10 things to know about the special Humsafar Express weekly service:



1. From February 26, the Humsafar Express commenced weekly operations from Udaipur City to Mysore at 9:00 pm on Mondays. This journey is operated with train No. 19667.



2. In the opposite direction, train No. 19668 will depart from Mysore every Thursday at 10:00 am to arrive at Udaipur City at 4:55 am the next Saturday. The Railways will run this regular weekly service from March 1, 2018, according to the North Western Railway press release.



3. The North Western Railway said the Humsafar Express train service between Mysore and Udaipur City was aimed at passenger convenience.



4. The inaugural run of the Mysore-Udaipur-Mysore Humsafar train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19.



5. The Mysore-Udaipur-Mysore Palace Queen Humsafar service comprises 16 third-AC and two power car coaches (total 18 coaches).



6. From Udaipur to Mysore, the Humsafar Express rail service started operations from February 26.



7. From Mysore to Udaipur, the regular service will commence from March 1, according to the North Western Railway press release.



8. The Mysore-Udaipur-Mysore Humsafar Express will halt at Chittorgarh, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road, Pune, Miraj, Belgaum, Hubli, Davangere, KSR Bengaluru City and Mandya stations in both directions, according to the North Western Railway.



9. Each coach of Humsafar Express was upgraded at the cost of Rs 20 lakh during the tenure of former Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. The train has been built, keeping in mind all passenger comforts, including comfortable side berth seats, LED display, CCTV cameras, USB charging points, among other facilities, stated a press release.



10. The Indian Railways last year



Mysore-Udaipur-Mysore Humsafar Express regular service timetable



The North Western Railway also shared a timetable for its regular weekly Humsafar Express service between Mysore and Udaipur:

19667 Udaipur City-Mysore Palace Queen Humsafar Express Station 19668 Mysore-Udaipur City Palace Queen Humsafar Express Arrival Departure Arrival Departure -- 2100 (Monday) Udaipur City 0455 (Saturday) -- 2310 2315 Chittorgarh 0250 0255 0250 0315 Ratlam 2150 2210 0731 0741 Vadodara 1738 1748 0952 0957 Surat 1542 1547 1300 1305 Vasai Road 1245 1250 1655 1700 Pune 0815 0820 2345 2355 Miraj 0230 0240 0208 0210 Belgaum 2330 2332 0520 0530 Hubli 2035 2050 0738 0740 Davangere 1733 1735 1345 1350 KSR Bengaluru City 1210 1215 1505 1507 Mandya 1035 1037 1625 (Wednesday) -- Mysore -- 1000 (Thursday)



