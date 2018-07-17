HUL Share Price Falls 3% Despite 19% Rise In June Quarter Net Profit

On NSE, HUL's share price hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,130 on July 17, 2017.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) share price fell by Rs 60 or 3.41 per cent on the S&P BSE Sensex in early morning trade on Tuesday. The FMCG major's shares were trading at Rs 1,694 on the BSE. On the broader NSE Nifty50, HUL's share price was down by Rs 54 or 3 per cent at Rs 1,697. HUL, on Monday, reported a rise of 19 per cent in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. According to the company, its net profit during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,529 crore from Rs 1,283 crore reported for the corresponding period of last year. HUL was the top loser on both the indices -- BSE Sensex and Nifty50.

HUL share price hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,685 on the BSE and Rs 1,683 on the Nifty50.



Meanwhile, the Sensex recovered over 107 points to 36,431.17 in early trade today on fresh buying by investors after a sharp drop on global crude oil prices and a strengthening rupee, reported news agency PTI. At 10:40 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,380.32, while the broader Nifty50 was at 10,956.

On NSE, HUL's share price hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,130 on July 17, 2017 whereas, on the BSE, the 52-week low of HUL share price is Rs 1,131.