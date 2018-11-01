Hindustan Petroleum Profit At Rs 1,092 Crore In Q2, Misses Analysts' Estimate

HPCLs income from operations surged nearly 35% in the second quarter

State-owned refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd posted a 37.1 per cent fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, dented by rising costs amid higher raw material and forex expenses.

Net profit came in at Rs 1,092 crore ($148.62 million) in the quarter ended September 30, compared with Rs 1,735 crore a year earlier, HPCL said.

Analysts had on an average expected a profit of Rs 1,511 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Income from operations surged nearly 35 per cent to Rs 73,065 crore.

Average gross refining margin for the six months ended September 30 - the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the price of refined products - dropped to $5.93 per barrel from $6.75 per barrel a year earlier.

Shares in HPCL closed 2.2 per cent higher at Rs 229.15 apiece on the NSE, whose benchmark index Nifty finished flat after a choppy session, ahead of the earnings announcement by the company.

($1 = Rs 73.4750)