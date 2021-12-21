HP Adhesives Share Allotment To Take Place Tomorrow. See How To Check Status, Here

HP Adhesives' share allotment will take place tomorrow

HP Adhesives' share allotment would be done tomorrow on Wednesday, December 22, after its initial public offer (IPO) had received a good response from investors when it had opened between December 15-17.

The IPO was subscribed 20.96 times, attracting bids for 5.29 crore equity shares against an issue size of 25.28 lakh shares.

While retail investors bid for 81 times the reserved portion, the non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 19 times and qualified institutional investors bid for 1.82 times.

The Rs 126-crore public issue consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 113.43 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 12.52 crore by Anjana Haresh Motwani.

The price band for the offer was Rs 262-274 per equity share.

Investors who have purchased the company's stocks, can check the status of share allotment by following the below mentioned steps both on the Bombay stock exchange (BSE) website or on that of IPO's registrar.

On the BSE website, investors need to select issue type (Equity) and issue name (HP Adhesives). After doing so, they need to enter the application number and the PAN number. Once this is done, they need to check the box (I am not a robot) and click on search button to find out their allotment status.

On the IPO registrar's website, the following steps can be used to check the status.

First the company's name is to be selected. After this, PAN number or application number needs to be filled and finally after entering the Captcha, the "submit" button needs to be clicked to check the allotment status.