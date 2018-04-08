How To Watch IPL 2018 LIVE? Here Are Offers From Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL

Jio also recently launched a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 251 that offers 102GBs of high-speed data, along with live-streaming of cricket matches during the IPL season. Airtel's streaming app Airtel TV is also offering free access to live matches and match highlights for the Vivo IPL 2018 via Hotstar.
BSNL's IPL 2018 LIVE streaming offer
BSNL's Rs 248 prepaid plan offers 153GBs of data with a daily cap of 3GB data during the IPL 2018 season. This limited period offer allows user to watch LIVE streaming of IPL matches till April 30. The validity of this plan is 51 days.
#BSNL Launches Rs 248 Prepaid STV Plan With 153GB Data On Offer for 51 Days.— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) April 7, 2018
Never miss a magic moment of #IPL2018 with #BSNL IPL STV 248. Grab the whooping data offer & feel the cricket fever now. pic.twitter.com/iWHmjxWkhe— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) April 7, 2018
Jio's IPL 2018 LIVE streaming offer
Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 251, also called the 'Cricket Season Pack' offers 102GBs of data for a period of 51 days, along with live-streaming of cricket matches during the IPL 11th season. Subscribers can access LIVE matches throughout the duration of 51 days. Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 251 was announced along with a mobile game - 'Jio Cricket Play Along' and a TV show - 'Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE'. (Read more)
Airtel's IPL 2018 LIVE streaming offer
Airtel is also offering LIVE streaming of Vivo IPL 2018 for free via Hotstar during the IPL season. Airtel has also rolled out a new version of the Airtel TV app, which offers a dedicated cricket section, along with 'all the LIVE action'.