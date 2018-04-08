NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

How To Watch IPL 2018 LIVE? Here Are Offers From Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL

BSNL's all-new Rs 248 prepaid plan offers LIVE streaming of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2018 matches.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: April 08, 2018 11:40 IST
22 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How To Watch IPL 2018 LIVE? Here Are Offers From Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL

Airtel is also offering LIVE streaming of Vivo IPL 2018 for free via Hotstar during the IPL season.

In a bid to counter Reliance Jio and Airtel's IPL 2018 offer, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 248. BSNL's all-new Rs 248 prepaid plan offers a total of 153GBs of data for a period of 51 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data, along with LIVE streaming of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2018 matches, as mentioned on BSNL's twitter handle- @BSNLCorporate. This limited period offer is available across India till April 30. 

Jio also recently launched a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 251 that offers 102GBs of high-speed data, along with live-streaming of cricket matches during the IPL season. Airtel's streaming app Airtel TV is also offering free access to live matches and match highlights for the Vivo IPL 2018 via Hotstar.

BSNL's IPL 2018 LIVE streaming offer

BSNL's Rs 248 prepaid plan offers 153GBs of data with a daily cap of 3GB data during the IPL 2018 season. This limited period offer allows user to watch LIVE streaming of IPL matches till April 30. The validity of this plan is 51 days.
Jio's IPL 2018 LIVE streaming offer

Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 251, also called the 'Cricket Season Pack' offers 102GBs of data for a period of 51 days, along with live-streaming of cricket matches during the IPL 11th season. Subscribers can access LIVE matches throughout the duration of 51 days. Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 251 was announced along with a mobile game - 'Jio Cricket Play Along' and a TV show - 'Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE'. (Read more)

Comments
Airtel's IPL 2018 LIVE streaming offer

Airtel is also offering LIVE streaming of Vivo IPL 2018 for free via Hotstar during the IPL season. Airtel has also rolled out a new version of the Airtel TV app, which offers a dedicated cricket section, along with 'all the LIVE action'. 

Trending

BSNLReliance Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top