How To Verify Your Mobile Number Registered With Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar is to be mandatorily linked with bank accounts, mobile numbers and savings schemes. These are only a few in the list of services which will soon require Aadhaar seeding. The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India provides several services to Aadhaar holders online, through its portal uidai.gov.in. Many of these services can be used via an OTP or One-Time Password- based method wherein a verification code is sent to Aadhaar holder on his or her mobile number registered with Aadhaar. Therefore, it is therefore paramount to verify the mobile number that is registered against your Aadhaar number or UID (Unique Identity Number). For this as well, the UIDAI provides a tool on its self-service portal.Go to the UIDAI website, find and click on the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link.On the next page, fill in the Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code in the given fields as specified. After this, click on the 'Get One Time Password' link.(The user is required to enter the OTP received on his or her mobile number in the given field)You will receive your Aadhaar mobile verification code in an SMS. This password is sent to the number registered with Aadhaar.Enter the password received on your mobile in the OTP field.Click on the 'Verify OTP' button to proceed.For valid entries, the next page displays the message: "Congratulation!The Mobile Number matches with our records!""Registered Mobile Number is essential to avail Aadhaar Online services," according to the UIDAI.In case your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, visit the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC), it adds.