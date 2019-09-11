How To Upload Driving Licence In Your DigiLocker Account

DigiLocker, a cloud-based government platform, has partnered with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for making available digital driving licence (DL) and vehicle registration certificates (RC) to citizens, according to its official website - digilocker.gov.in. Under this partnership, DigiLocker is directly integrated with the National Register, which is the national database of driving licence and vehicle registration data across the country. DigiLocker users can access their digital DL and RC both on desktop computers and on mobile devices.

Here are the steps to upload driving licence in DigiLocker account and other details:

For signing up to the DigiLocker account, the mobile number must be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time password) followed by selecting a username and password. This creates the DigiLocker account. After the DigiLocker account is successfully created, one is required to provide the Aadhaar number (issued by Unique Development Authority of India) to avail additional services, according to DigiLocker's website Users must go to the "Pull Partner Documents" section to pull the required documents. Here the applicant is required to select the issuer and document type. Name and date of birth is prefilled from Aadhaar and is not editable. One can get the document only if the Aadhaar name exactly matches name as in DL and RC records On entering the DL number. DigiLocker fetches Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) records. The DL in DigiLocker is digitally signed by MoRTH. It is fetched in real-time directly from the National Register database and has a timestamp for record keeping purposes. In case the DL record does not exist in the National Register, DigiLocker will be unable to get it. Digital driving licence and vehicle registration minimizes the use of physical documents, Citizens can share the authentic digital certificates directly from the data source with other departments as identity and address proof resulting in reduction of administrative overhead. The digital RC and DL in a DigiLocker account can be spot verified for authenticity either by validating the digital signature of MoRTH on the PDF copy of the document or by scanning the QR code on digital documents by using the QR scan facility on DigiLocker mobile app.

