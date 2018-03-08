How To Update Address In Your PAN Card Online

NSDL e-Gov has been entrusted by Income Tax Department for acceptance and processing of PAN applications.

Business | | Updated: March 08, 2018 11:57 IST
PAN is a ten-digit alphanumeric identifier, issued by Income Tax Department.

Want to update the communication/resident address in your Permanent Account Number (PAN) card? Subscribers can do it online through NSDL's (National Securities Depository Limited) official website of online services - onlineservices.nsdl.com. PAN is a ten-digit alphanumeric identifier, issued by Income Tax Department, as mentioned on the official website of NSDL e-Gov - tin-nsdl.com. It is mandatory to quote PAN by taxpayers while making payment of taxes and filing income tax returns, said NSDL.

Steps to update address in Permanent Account Number (PAN) online, as mentioned on tin-nsdl.com:

1. NSDL e-Gov has also provided an online facility to request for any change address in PAN card. Open onlineservices.nsdl.com

2. Select 'Changes or correction in existing PAN data' option from the 'application type' dropdown

3. Applicant should fill all personal details here

4. After submitting, you will be redirected to a new page. A token number will be generated and displayed to which will also be sent on email address provided in the application


5. Now, check the option 'Submit scanned images through e-Sign'


6. Now, mention the PAN number


7. Select the corresponding box on left margin of appropriate field where correction is required. Applicant should also indicate whether this is his residence or office address

8. If the applicant wants to update any other address, he has to fill the details of the same in an additional sheet which is to be attached with the form, said NSDL

9. It is mandatory for the applicant to provide proof of communication address

10. After filling the form, an acknowledgement receipt will be generated

11. Send the print out of this receipt along-with supporting documents to following address:

Income Tax PAN Services Unit
(Managed by NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited)

5th Floor, Mantri Sterling, Plot No. 341,

Survey No. 997/8, Model Colony,

Near Deep Bungalow Chowk,

Pune - 411 016 

PAN cardPAN card update

