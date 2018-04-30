How To Update Aadhaar Number On Ration Card

How to update Aadhaar on ration card
To update Aadhaar information on a ration card, the UIDAI recommends ration card holders to submit a photocopy of their Aadhaar card along with a copy of ration card to a PDS shop. "They (PDS shop officials) may ask you to place a finger on a sensor to authenticate to check that you and your Aadhaar number are matched," according to UIDAI's website - uidai.gov.in.
Aadhaar card holders can use the personal identification document to secure their "right to Ration and Old-Age Pension", the Aadhaar-issuing body (UIDAI) said on microblogging site Twitter.
The Supreme Court ruled in March that Aadhaar number is not required to be linked mandatorily with a range of services, including PDS. (Also read: Why Does UIDAI Need To Collect Meta Data Of Citizens? Asks Supreme Court)
DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer)
"Most of the schemes are seeking Aadhaar number to identify the beneficiaries to remove fakes and duplicates from their database...This will allow you to continue getting the benefits, subsidy or services without any restrictions," the UIDAI explained on its portal.
"It is strongly recommended that you give them Aadhaar to assist them and yourself to get the benefits. If you do not have Aadhaar, you can always present your Enrolment ID No. (EID), or submit the request with service delivery database owner to get Enroled for Aadhaar with the stated ID documents," the Aadhaar-issuing body added.
Meanwhile, Aadhaar holders can enjoy services such as card-less, pin-less banking on their bank account. Such a bank account has to be linked with Aadhaar to avail this facility. This was said by the UIDAI on Twitter. "Use AePS on a MicroATM for basic banking services like cash withdrawal/ deposit, balance check, fund transfer etc. Locate nearest bank Mitr carrying a MicroATM: https://pmjdy.gov.in/gis/," the UIDAI noted.