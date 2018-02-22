How To Store Your Aadhaar Card In DigiLocker

How to store Aadhaar with DigiLocker?
1. Click on DigiLocker official website- digilocker.gov.in and create your account
2. After creating DigiLocker account, it will ask for your 'Aadhaar number'
3. Enter your 'Aadhaar number'
4. You will recieve an OTP on your Aadhaar registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and verify it
5. The Aadhaar card will be stored with DigiLOcker account
How to download Aadhaar card via DigiLocker?
1. Login to your DigiLocker account
2. A dialog box appears which reads 'Get your eAadhaar'
3. Click on link and an OTP box will appear. Click on 'Get OTP'
4. Now enter the OTP recieved on your mobile number
5. Click 'verify OTP'
6. 'Issued Document' page appears. Download 'Aadhaar' using 'save' icon
Benefits of using DigiLocker:
1. Citizens can access their digital documents anytime, anywhere and share it online. This is convenient and time-saving, noted DigiLocker on its official website
2. It reduces the administrative overhead of government departments by minimizing the use of paper.
4. Self-uploaded documents can be eSigned which is similar to the process of self-attestation.