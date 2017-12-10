How To Stop SBI Cheque Payment, Revoke Request



If you are a State Bank of India (SBI) customer and want to stop the payment of an SBI cheque, the bank offers an easy option to do it online. All that you require is an activated internet banking service with SBI. This was said by India's largest bank in a tutorial video shared on its website - onlinesbi.com. In fact, SBI also offers an online option to revoke the 'stop cheque payment request', which means that if you have already made a request to stop the payment through cheque, you can cancel this request in case you decide to let the payment go through. Both the requests - one to stop a cheque and another to cancel such a request - can be raised online, without having to visiting the SBI branch.1. Log in on SBI's Internet Banking portal onlinesbi.com.2. Under the 'e-Services' section, click on the 'stop cheque payment' option. This leads to the 'stop cheque payment' page.3. The portal displays a list of all your SBI accounts. At this step, the account from which the cheque has been released is to be selected.(The portal displays a list of all your SBI accounts.)4. After this, the portal asks you to provide the 'start cheque number' and 'end cheque number'. That means the tool enables the customer to request cancellation of a section of the chequebook comprising multiple cheques at a time. If you have lost only one cheque, you can fill in the same cheque number in both the fields. In case you have lost the whole cheque book, write the specific numbers in the given fields.5. In case you do not remember the cheque numbers, you can access the history of your cheque book using the 'cheque book' tool, as explained in the SBI tutorial.6. The user is required to select the type of cheque. The options to be provided in the 'instrument type' field are 'normal cheque' and 'multi-city cheque'.7. After this step, the customer is required to provide the reason for stopping the cheque payment. The customer can choose from the available options under the 'stop reason' section.8. The 'stop cheque payment' online facility is only available from 8 am to 8 pm, states SBI. If you cannot stop the cheque payment from this service, you are required to visit your SBI branch.9. The charges for this service by SBI will be visible on screen. These will be deducted from your account separately.10. Click on 'submit' and verify the details of your request. Click on 'confirm'. Once the request is raised successfully, you will see a message on your screen, along with the reference number and other important details.(Click on 'submit' and verify the details of your request.)1. Click on 'revoke stop payment instruction, as shown below.(Click on 'revoke stop payment instruction.)2. Follow the same process. Select your account number, provide the 'start' and 'end' cheque numbers as required, the instrument type and proceed by clicking on 'Submit'.1. Click on the 'view stop cheques' option, as shown below.(Click on the 'view stop cheques' option.)2. Input the date range using the calendar.3. You will be able to see the request that you raised.4. However, under this option you will only be able to see the details of those cheques whose payments have been stopped online.5. If you stopped the payment of a cheque via an SBI branch, its details will not be visible here.