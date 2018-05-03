How To Send Money Order Via Post Offices

(Also Read: SBI Bank Fixed Deposits Vs Post Office Term Deposit - Interest Rate, Income Tax Benefits, Other Details)
Procedure of sending money order
1) Buy a money order form at the counter of the post office. A remitter is the person who sends the money order.
2) Fill in ink the necessary entries adding your signature or thumbs marks at the foot. A form without signature or thumb mark or incomplete in any respect will not be accepted, said India Post on its website indiapost.gov.in. All entries made in the form must be legible and may be written in English, Hindi or in the language of the district either by the remitter himself of by any one on his behalf. The remitter may write on the coupon any communication he desires to make to the payee. The amount for which a single money order may be issued must not exceed Rs 5,000.
3) The money order form duly filed in, together with the amount of the money order and commission either in cash or by cheque be presented at the post office counter.
4) A receipt will be given for the amount paid by him on account of the money order and commission. Any error or omission in the receipt should be pointed out at once by the remitter, otherwise the post office will not be responsible.
5) After the money is paid to the payee the remitter of money order receives an acknowledgement of payment of the amount of the money order signed by the payee or his authorized agent. If the acknowledgment is not received in a reasonable time, a certificate of payment signed by the postmaster of the office will be given on application. However, in the case of money orders issued in favour of government or district, local or municipal boards, the acknowledgment in some cases is retained by the payee who issued a departmental receipt to the remitter direct.
Alteration in address or place of payment in money order
The remitter of a money order which has not been paid may require that the address of the payee shall be altered or that the name of post office at which the order was originally made payable, shall be changed. The required change will be made without additional charge on the remitter applying in writing to the post office at which the order was issued and producing the receipt and giving full particulars of the payees address as entered in the money order.
Alteration of payee's name in money order
The remitter of a money order which has not been paid may require that the amount be paid to some person other than the payee named in the order. The required change will be made, on payment of a second commission equal to the first, on the remitter applying in writing to the post office at which the order was issued and producing the receipt and giving full particulars of the payee's address as entered in the money order.
Stoppage of payment of money order
The remitter of a money order which has not been paid may stop payment and require that the money be repaid to him. This will be done without additional charge on the remitter applying in writing to the post office at which the money order was issued and producing the receipt and giving full particulars of the payee's address as entered in the money order. In no case, however, will the post office be responsible for inability or failure to stop payment of a money order in compliance with the remitter's request.