How To Reset Login Password Of OnlineSBI With ATM Card Details

Here are 10 steps which can help customers generate a new password for onlineSBI using their ATM card details:

There is no doubt that banking transactions have become much easier with internet banking but many a times customers forget the passwords to their online banking accounts. Country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has an easy way via which customers can change their login id passwords. Anybody who has internet banking activated for his SBI account only needs to visit SBI's official website, onlineSBI.com. If one has his ATM (automated teller machine) card details handy, he/she can easily generate a new password for his online account at SBI.1. On the home page of onlineSBI, click on 'forgot login password', said SBI in its online video.(On the home page of onlineSBI, click on 'forgot login password'.)2. From the dropdown menu, choose your option ie. 'forgot my login password'. Click on 'next step'.3. Fill in your user name, account number, country, registered mobile number etc. Click on 'submit'.(Fill in your details.)4. You will receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number. Input it in the space provided. Click on 'confirm'.(Input the OTP in the provided space.)5. You will then see three options.6. Click on the first option: 'Using ATM card details'. Click on 'submit'.(Click on 'Using ATM card details'.)7. Fill in the details of your ATM card like card number, validity, card holder's name etc. Click on 'submit'.(Fill in the details of your ATM card.)8. You will see a bill of Re 1. It is merely indicative and no such charge will be deducted from your account. Click on 'pay' to proceed.(You will see an indicative bill of Re 1.)9. Type out your new login password and confirm it by typing it again. Click on 'submit'.(Type out your new login password.)10. You will see a message declaring that your onlineSBI password has been successfully reset.(A message will declare that your onlineSBI password has been successfully reset.)