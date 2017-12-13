How To Recharge Mobile, DTH Connection Via SBI

Through its internet banking service, SBI saves its customers the effort of visiting a mobile or DTH (direct-to-home) retailer to recharge their mobile phone or television services connections.

Subscribers of SBI's internet banking service are offered several online facilities

State Bank of India (SBI) offers a plethora of online facilities to its customers enabling them to make payments through its internet banking service. Through its internet banking portal, onlineSBI, the country's largest bank SBI saves its customers the effort of visiting a mobile or DTH (direct-to-home) retailer to top-up their mobile phone or television services connections. That is only one among many online facilities offered to subscribers of SBI's internet banking service. SBI shared link to a video on its website - onlinesbi.com - explaining the process.
 


Listed below are the steps that SBI customers can follow to recharge a mobile connection via its internet banking service onlineSBI:


Log into your onlineSBI account. Click on 'bill payments' tab.

Towards the left, click on 'top-up recharge'.

Fill in the details like service provider, mobile number and the top-up amount. Click on 'submit'.
 
sbi


You will then be asked to confirm your mobile number and recharge amount. Click on 'confirm'.

You will see a message declaring that your request has been processed successfully.

 


How to check recharge history via onlineSBI:

Under the 'enquiries' tab, you can also see your recharge history.
 
sbi

Input the start and end date and click on 'submit'.

You will then see the recharge references of the selected period.

Click on the reference number whose details you want to see. You will be able to see the details pertaining to that particular reference number.


How to do DTH recharge via onlineSBI:


Click on 'DTH recharge' tab.

Input the service provider, set top box number and the top-up amount.
 
sbi


The rest of the process is the same as that of mobile recharge via onlineSBI.

