Find Out Today's Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City In SMS. Here's How

How To Find Latest Fuel Prices: Oil marketing companies provide a range of services to communicate the latest rates of fuel to their customers. For instance, state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) provides an SMS-based facility which enables its customers in different parts of the country to receive information on current fuel rates on their mobile. The customer is required to send an SMS in a format prescribed by the company to a particular number in order to avail this service. (Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged For Third Straight Day)

Here's how to make use of Indian Oil's SMS facility to find out the latest fuel rates in different parts of the country:

The user is required to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Once the SMS is sent, the Indian Oil facility responds by sending the desired information in an SMS subsequently.

But which code to send for your city? Here's the list of dealer codes in 41 cities, as listed by Indian Oil on its website:

City SMS Text Agartala RSP 159850 Aizwal RSP 160181 Ambala RSP 102049 Bangalore RSP 118219 Bhopal RSP 169398 Bhubhaneswar RSP 124305 Chandigarh RSP 102790 Chennai RSP 133593 Daman RSP 177747 Dehradun RSP 161143 Faridabad RSP 102287 Gandhinagar RSP 218671 Gangtok RSP 159289 Ghaziabad RSP 154410 Gurgaon RSP 102082 Guwahati RSP 159571 Hyderabad RSP 134483 Imphal RSP 159875 Itanagar RSP 160647 Jaipur RSP 123143 Jammu RSP 108726 Jullunder RSP 108743 Kohima RSP 160154 Kolkata RSP 119941 Lucknow RSP 155054 Mumbai RSP 108412 New Delhi RSP 102072 Noida RSP 155444 Panjim RSP 125676 Patna RSP 166873 Pondicherry RSP 135299 Port Blair RSP 220191 Raipur RSP 169751 Ranchi RSP 166751 Shillong RSP 159828 Shimla RSP 109295 Silvasa RSP 112114 Srinagar RSP 109536 Trivandrum RSP 124923 Vijayawada RSP 127611 Visakhapatnam RSP 127290 (Source: iocl.com)

Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.