Find Out Today's Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City In SMS. Here's How

How To Find Latest Fuel Prices: Oil marketing companies provide a range of services to communicate the latest rates of fuel to their customers. For instance, state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) provides an SMS-based facility which enables its customers in different parts of the country to receive information on current fuel rates on their mobile. The customer is required to send an SMS in a format prescribed by the company to a particular number in order to avail this service. (Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged For Third Straight Day)
Here's how to make use of Indian Oil's SMS facility to find out the latest fuel rates in different parts of the country:
The user is required to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com:
RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code
Once the SMS is sent, the Indian Oil facility responds by sending the desired information in an SMS subsequently.
But which code to send for your city? Here's the list of dealer codes in 41 cities, as listed by Indian Oil on its website:
|City
|SMS Text
|Agartala
|RSP 159850
|Aizwal
|RSP 160181
|Ambala
|RSP 102049
|Bangalore
|RSP 118219
|Bhopal
|RSP 169398
|Bhubhaneswar
|RSP 124305
|Chandigarh
|RSP 102790
|Chennai
|RSP 133593
|Daman
|RSP 177747
|Dehradun
|RSP 161143
|Faridabad
|RSP 102287
|Gandhinagar
|RSP 218671
|Gangtok
|RSP 159289
|Ghaziabad
|RSP 154410
|Gurgaon
|RSP 102082
|Guwahati
|RSP 159571
|Hyderabad
|RSP 134483
|Imphal
|RSP 159875
|Itanagar
|RSP 160647
|Jaipur
|RSP 123143
|Jammu
|RSP 108726
|Jullunder
|RSP 108743
|Kohima
|RSP 160154
|Kolkata
|RSP 119941
|Lucknow
|RSP 155054
|Mumbai
|RSP 108412
|New Delhi
|RSP 102072
|Noida
|RSP 155444
|Panjim
|RSP 125676
|Patna
|RSP 166873
|Pondicherry
|RSP 135299
|Port Blair
|RSP 220191
|Raipur
|RSP 169751
|Ranchi
|RSP 166751
|Shillong
|RSP 159828
|Shimla
|RSP 109295
|Silvasa
|RSP 112114
|Srinagar
|RSP 109536
|Trivandrum
|RSP 124923
|Vijayawada
|RSP 127611
|Visakhapatnam
|RSP 127290
|(Source: iocl.com)
Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.