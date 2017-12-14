How To Reactivate SBI Login, Profile Passwords In 10 Steps

How to reset your SBI login or profile password: 10 steps

State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest bank, allows its internet banking users to regenerate their login password in easy steps. Users only have to login to the official website of SBI - onlinesbi.com and follow simple steps to reactivate their login password. The regeneration of the password will happen via the registered mobile number of customers. SBI will require details like name, account number, date of birth etc of the user. After filling in all the details, your internet banking password will be reset.1. At the outset, visit the website: http: //retail.onlinesbi.com. Click 'Forgot my login password' written on the web page in the red colour.2. Then the system will prompt you to enter all your personal details such as the user name, account number, country, registered mobile number, date of birth and enter the text as shown in the image.3. The system will then send an OTP (one time password) on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP.4. Then, you will see two options: 'remember profile password' or 'forgot profile password'.5. If you have forgotten the profile password, then again, two options will emerge: whether you want to 'reset your login password at the SBI branch' or you 'want to receive it via post'. You can select either of the options and click on 'submit' depending on what you want.6. If you remember the profile password, you will have to enter a new login password and confirm the new password. Click on 'submit'. You will receive a message that your password has been reset.7. If you have forgotten profile password, you will have to open the profile page on the web link http: //retail.onlinesbi.com. There is an option of 'change passwords'. Then you can enter the profile password.8. Choose the 'question' that you had chosen for 'forgot password' option. Fill out the answer that you had chosen at the time of registering your profile when you had logged in for the first time.9. Enter the new profile password. And 'confirm' the password.10. You will be again asked to choose a question and answer. You will get a message that your password has been reset.