How To Make SBI Card Usage More Secure

Using an ATM cum Debit card has become a part of daily life. Watch to learn how you can make your card transactions more secure, through facilities via Online SBI. Stay alert & safe! https://t.co/W11iXcW2vL — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 22, 2017



State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, helps customers secure their card usage whereby users can change daily ATM withdrawal limits, switch their ATM card on or off, limit the card usage through different channels, and enable/ disable international and domestic usage. Customers can easily regulate their ATM card usage via onlineSBI, the official website of the bank. SBI tweeted from its offical Twitter handle, saying: "Using an ATM cum Debit card has become a part of daily life. Watch to learn how you can make your card transactions more secure, through facilities via Online SBI. Stay alert & safe!"1. Log into onlineSBI, go to e-services tab, and click on "ATM card Services".2. Click on 'ATM card limit/channel/usage change here'3. If you have more than one account, then select the account for which you want these services. Click on continue. After you select the account, you will be able to see all the ATM cards linked to it.4. Select the card on which you want these services.5. In 'Select Services' drop down menu, you can see three options: 1) Change Daily Limit 2) Change Channel Type 3) Change Usage Type.1) In this option, you will see two sub options: ATM limit and POS/CNP limit.2) Select 'ATM limit option' and click on submit.3) You will then see the current limit of your ATM card. So suppose the limit of your ATM card is Rs 40,000, you can withdraw this amount from your ATM card on a given day.4) Type your desired ATM limit in 'New ATM limit' option. Keep in mind that the limit should be in multiples of 5000 only. Click on 'submit'.5) You will receive a high security password on your registered mobile number. Enter it in the provided space and click on 'submit'.6) After submitting, you will see this message: "Selected card limit has been modified successfully".Now, click on "Return to ATM services page". Select the account and click on 'continue'. Now just as you reset the ATM limit, you can change the POS/CP limit.1) POS means point of sale, the transactions which are done by retail merchants by swiping the card at petrol pumps, shops etc. CNP means card not present. In such transactions, your card need not be present physically. In CNP transactions, you can just input the card details and carry forward with transactions.2) Select 'POS/CNP limit' option and click on 'submit'.3) You will be able to see the current and the maximum POS/CNP limit on screen. Keep in mind that the limit should be in multiples of 5000 only.4) Type your new desired POS/CNP limit and click on 'submit'.5) You will receive a high security password on your registered mobile number. Enter it and click on 'submit'.6) After submitting, you will see a message that says: "Selected card limit has been modified successfully".Now, click on "Return to ATM services page".1) Using this service, you can enable or disable the usage of any particular service. Click on 'submit'.2) You will see three channels here: ATM channel, POS channel and CNP channel.1. With this option, you can enable or disable your ATM, which means that you can start or stop transactions through your ATM card.2. Choose you required option and click on 'submit'.3. You will receive an OTP (one time password) on your registered mobile number. Enter it and click on 'submit'.4. You will see a message that says: "Selected channel has been updated successfully."5. In a similar way, you can enable or disable the POS or CNP channel.1) Select change usage type service and click on submit.2) You will see two usage types: domestic and international usage.3) If you disable domestic usage, you will not be able to use your card in India.4) If you enable and then disable international usage, you will not be able to use you ATM card outside India.5) If you want to re-start these services, you will have to enable them.