How To Link Your Axis Bank Account With Aadhaar Card Number

These are internet banking, SMS, ATM, branch and website, the Axis Bank website noted. Axis Bank has shared different steps on its website - axisbank.com - for its customers to link their Aadhaar with bank accounts. Some of these are listed below, as given on the Axis Bank website:
How to link Axis Bank account with Aadhaar via phone banking
Dialing from registered mobile number
Contact Axis phone banking at 18604195555 or 18605005555.
Dial 2 for savings account and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.
Or
Dial 3 for credit card and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.
Dialing from non-registered mobile number
Contact Axis phone banking at 18604195555 or 18605005555.
Select your desired language.
Dial 2 for savings account and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.
Or
Dial 3 for credit card and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.
How to link Axis Bank account with Aadhaar via SMS
Axis Bank customers can link their Aadhaar with their savings account in two simple steps, according to the Axis Bank website. These are:
AC< last 6 digits of your savings account number
Send it to 5676782
For example, send 123456789101 AC 691320 to 5676782, here 123456789101 is your Aadhaar number and 691230 are the last 6 digits of your account number, Axis Bank explains on its website. After receiving your SMS, the bank will process the same at the back-end. You will be notified once the process is complete, says Axis Bank.
How to link Axis Bank account with Aadhaar via internet banking
Open your Axis Bank net banking window.
Login using internet banking credentials.
Click on the 'Aadhaar Seeding' link for registration.
Provide details.
How to link Axis Bank account with Aadhaar via ATM
Visit an Axis Bank ATM counter.
Insert debit card at the ATM.
Select 'Registration'.
Enter your ATM PIN.
Select 'Link Aadhaar Number' from the options.
Select 'Account'.
Select 'Update.
Enter your Aadhaar Number correctly, and re-enter to confirm.
Confirm your Aadhaar card number by clicking the 'Confirm' button on the screen.
How to link Axis Bank account with Aadhaar via bank branch
Axis Bank also provides an offline route - by way of a branch visit in person - to enable its customers to link their savings account with the Aadhaar card.
How to link Axis Bank account with Aadhaar via bank website
Visit the official bank website and look for the official Register Aadhaar Copy page, according to the Axis Bank website. The bank has on its website provided a link to complete the linkage process.