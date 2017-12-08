How To Link Your Axis Bank Account With Aadhaar Card Number Axis Bank, the country's third largest private sector bank, has opened multiple channels to enable its customers to link their Aadhaar with the bank accounts.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Axis Bank has shared different steps for its customers to enable them to link their UID with bank account



These are internet banking, SMS, ATM, branch and website, the Axis Bank website noted. Axis Bank has shared different steps on its website - axisbank.com - for its customers to link their Aadhaar with bank accounts. Some of these are listed below, as given on the Axis Bank website: How to link Axis Bank account with Aadhaar via phone banking

Dialing from registered mobile number



Contact Axis phone banking at 18604195555 or 18605005555.



Dial 2 for savings account and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.



Or



Dial 3 for credit card and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.



Dialing from non-registered mobile number



Contact Axis phone banking at 18604195555 or 18605005555.



Select your desired language.



Dial 2 for savings account and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.



Or



Dial 3 for credit card and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation. How to link Axis Bank account with Aadhaar via SMS

Axis Bank customers can link their Aadhaar with their savings account in two simple steps, according to the Axis Bank website. These are:



AC< last 6 digits of your savings account number



Send it to 5676782



For example, send 123456789101 AC 691320 to 5676782, here 123456789101 is your Aadhaar number and 691230 are the last 6 digits of your account number, Axis Bank explains on its website. After receiving your SMS, the bank will process the same at the back-end. You will be notified once the process is complete, says Axis Bank. How to link Axis Bank account with Aadhaar via internet banking

Open your Axis Bank net banking window.



Login using internet banking credentials.



Click on the 'Aadhaar Seeding' link for registration.



Provide details. How to link Axis Bank account with Aadhaar via ATM

Visit an Axis Bank ATM counter.



Insert debit card at the ATM.



Select 'Registration'.



Enter your ATM PIN.



Select 'Link Aadhaar Number' from the options.



Select 'Account'.



Select 'Update.



Enter your Aadhaar Number correctly, and re-enter to confirm.



Confirm your Aadhaar card number by clicking the 'Confirm' button on the screen. How to link Axis Bank account with Aadhaar via bank branch

Axis Bank also provides an offline route - by way of a branch visit in person - to enable its customers to link their savings account with the Aadhaar card.

How to link Axis Bank account with Aadhaar via bank website

Visit the official bank website and look for the official Register Aadhaar Copy page, according to the Axis Bank website. The bank has on its website provided a



Have you linked your Aadhaar - the 12-digit personal identification number issued by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) - with your Axis Bank savings accounts already? The UIDAI, the authority that issues Aadhaar card, has said linking of UID (Unique Identity Number) with PAN, bank account and mobile SIMs, among others, is mandatory and deadlines are " valid and lawful " as of now. Bank accounts have to be linked to Aadhaar by December 31. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Deepak Mishra, is expected next week to issue an interim order in the matter. Axis Bank, the country's third largest private sector bank, has opened multiple channels to enable its customers to link their Aadhaar with the bank accounts, according to its website.These are internet banking, SMS, ATM, branch and website, the Axis Bank website noted. Axis Bank has shared different steps on its website - axisbank.com - for its customers to link their Aadhaar with bank accounts. Some of these are listed below, as given on the Axis Bank website:Dialing from registered mobile numberContact Axis phone banking at 18604195555 or 18605005555.Dial 2 for savings account and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.OrDial 3 for credit card and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.Dialing from non-registered mobile numberContact Axis phone banking at 18604195555 or 18605005555.Select your desired language.Dial 2 for savings account and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.OrDial 3 for credit card and then press 1 for Aadhaar updation.Axis Bank customers can link their Aadhaar with their savings account in two simple steps, according to the Axis Bank website. These are:AC< last 6 digits of your savings account numberSend it to 5676782For example, send 123456789101 AC 691320 to 5676782, here 123456789101 is your Aadhaar number and 691230 are the last 6 digits of your account number, Axis Bank explains on its website. After receiving your SMS, the bank will process the same at the back-end. You will be notified once the process is complete, says Axis Bank.Open your Axis Bank net banking window.Login using internet banking credentials.Click on the 'Aadhaar Seeding' link for registration.Provide details.Visit an Axis Bank ATM counter.Insert debit card at the ATM.Select 'Registration'.Enter your ATM PIN.Select 'Link Aadhaar Number' from the options.Select 'Account'.Select 'Update.Enter your Aadhaar Number correctly, and re-enter to confirm.Confirm your Aadhaar card number by clicking the 'Confirm' button on the screen.Axis Bank also provides an offline route - by way of a branch visit in person - to enable its customers to link their savings account with the Aadhaar card.Visit the official bank website and look for the official Register Aadhaar Copy page, according to the Axis Bank website. The bank has on its website provided a link to complete the linkage process.