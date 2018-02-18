How To Link PAN Card With Aadhaar Online. Details Here

When the deadline to link aadhaar with PAN card looms closer, it is advisable to do it at the earliest to avoid PAN (permanent account number) being cancelled. In a recently posted tweet, the UIDAI explains how to link aadhaar with the PAN card.

For linking the aadhaar with PAN, one can go to this link:

Here one must follow these steps to be able to link aadhaar with PAN card.

At the outset, one has to enter PAN card. Later, one is supposed to give out the details relating to aadhaar number. It has to be followed by keying in the name written on the aadhaar card. One is made to write the captcha code that is given in the box. The visually challenged users can also the otp (one time password) instead of captcha code.



While submitting the details, one must ensure that the name, date of birth and gender as per PAN will be validated against aadhaar details. Besides this, aadhaar number and name as per aadhaar is exactly the same as printed on your aadhaar card.

The UIDAI tweet clearly mentions that after the online verification is completed, one can submit ITR for verification online. This can happen when you have aadhaar registered mobile number

Recently, the UIDAI assured users that they cannot be denied an 'essential service' for lack of an Aadhaar card number. "Aadhaar enables people to establish their identity so that they receive their entitlements and exercise their rights without any fear of being excluded. Section 7 of Aadhaar Act 2016 has clear provision for no exclusion - no denials," The UIDAI said on its official Twitter handle. It is noteworthy to mention that the Aadhaar card is mandatory to be linked with many essential services like bank accounts, social security schemes, pension, mutual funds, mobile phone numbers, insurance policies etc. The last day for linking Aadhaar card number with these services is March 31 as of now.

