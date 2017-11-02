How To Link Aadhaar Card Number With NPS (National Pension System) Account Online

How to add Aadhaar to your NPS account online:
1) Log in to your NPS account through the CRA website (www.cra-nsdl.com). Submit your user-id and password.
(A snapshot from the CRA website through which you manage your NPS account)
2) If you want to link your Aadhaar now, go to Update Aadhaar/Address details section under the option Update Details. Click on the Add/Update Aadhaar Number option.
3) Submit your Aadhaar number.
4) Enter the OTP received from UIDAI on your registered mobile number.
(A One-Time Password for verification of Aadhaar will be sent to the mobile number registered with UIDAI)
5) After authentication through OTP, Aadhaar will be linked to your PRAN. PRAN or Permanent Retirement Account Number is a unique number allotted to NPS subscribers that remains the same for the rest of the subscriber's life.
(You will receive a message stating that Aadhaar-NPS has been successfully)
Note: PFRDA has said that the name registered against your PRAN should exactly match the name as registered with "UIDAI" in Aadhaar. If the correction is required on PRAN card, then the NPS subscriber has to submit a self-attested PRAN card copy and a self-attested Aadhaar card copy.