How To Link Aadhaar Card With SBI Account Online

How to link SBI bank account with Aadhaar online

How to check status of Aadhaar card application online

Is there a way to link Aadhaar Card with SBI account online? Yes, there is. SBI (State Bank of India), the country's largest bank' offers its customers a facility to link their Aadhaar card - or the 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) - with the bank account online. SBI customers can login on the bank's online banking portal - onlinesbi.com. Once logged in, the customer can access the link 'Link your Aadhaar number' under the 'My Accounts' section appearing on the left panel of the screen.You will be directed to a screen where you have to select the account number, input the Aadhaar card number and click on 'Submit'.The last two digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to the customer.The status of mapping will be intimated to the customer's registered mobile number.SBI customers can also link their Aadhaar number through SMS, ATM and branch visit.This can be done through a tool, called 'Verify Aadhaar Number', given on the UIDAI website. The tool enables service providers and Aadhaar holders to verify whether their "Aadhaar number is valid and is not deactivated". Using this tool, an individual can "check if an Aadhaar number is valid or not deactivated", a message on the UIDAI portal read. (Once on the UIDAI website, spot and click on the 'Verify Aadhaar Number' link. The 'Verify Aadhaar Number' tool can also be accessed through a link.In the form on the next page, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number in the relevant box to verify if your Aadhaar number is valid.In the second field, called 'Enter Security Code', fill in the code as displayed in the image and click 'Verify'.(Proceed by entering your Aadhaar number and the security code)For active Aadhaar numbers, the website will then display a message confirming the status of the Aadhaar number entered. After completion of the Aadhaar verification process, the tool also displays basic information about the Aadhaar holder such as age band and the last three digits of the registered mobile number.(After completion of the verification process, the portal displays the status of Aadhaar number)In case the entered Aadhaar number is found to be invalid, the page says the number "doesn't exist" at the end of the verification process.(At the end of the verification process, the portal mentions if the entered Aadhaar number doesn't exist)If not, you are required to link your Aadhaar card with bank accounts by December 31, 2017, a deadline mandated by the government. Aadhaar card - which contains the 12-digit UID (Unique Identity Number) - can be linked with bank accounts in multiple ways - online, SMS, ATM and branch visit. Many banks have urged their customers to complete the Aadhaar card linking process soon. Those who have applied for a linkage between their Aadhaar card and bank account can also check the status of their application on the UIDAI portal - uidai.gov.in. This was said by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) on microblogging site Twitter.The UIDAI also said: "By verifying your bank account with Aadhaar, you are adding an additional layer of security. Your bank account information is never transferred to Aadhaar/UIDAI by your bank."