Steps To Link Aadhaar Card Number With PF Account Via UMANG App UMANG or Unified Mobile Application is an app that provides access to various government services (central, state and regional) at one place, according to umang.gov.in.

EPFO lowered interest rate of employee provident fund to 8.55% UAN is generated for every provident fund contributing member Subscribers can also link Aadhaar with PF account via EPFO's website





Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar with PF account via UMANG app:



1. Download UMANG app available on Google Play Store and Apple iOS.



2. There are many online services/facilities available for use under UMANG App. Click on EPFO link.



3. Now, click on the 'eKYC Services' tab.



4. Now tap on 'Aadhaar Seeding' option to proceed. Keep your UAN ready at this stage.



5. Enter your UAN number. An OTP will be sent to the UAN-registered mobile. Provide your Aadhaar details and gender information. Verify by using OTP. Your Aadhaar will get linked to your UAN number.



However, subscribers can still follow the method mentioned on EPFO website for linking Aadhaar with PF account number.



Here are the steps to link Aadhaar to PF account via EPFO website:



1. Visit EPFO's website-www.epfindia.gov.in and click on online services section.





2. Click on eKYC portal link.



3. Now, click on 'Link UAN Aadhaar'.



4. An OTP will be sent to mobile number linked with UAN. After OTP verification, the member will have to provide his/her Aadhaar Number. Another OTP will be sent to his/her mobile/email linked with Aadhaar. After OTP verification, if UAN details are matched with Aadhaar details, then UAN will be linked with Aadhaar.







