How To Link Aadhaar Card Number With HDFC Bank Account

Have you linked your Aadhaar - the 12-digit personal identification number issued by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) - with your bank accounts already? The UIDAI, the authority that issues Aadhaar card, has said linking of UID (Unique Identity Number) with PAN, bank account and mobile SIMs, among others, is mandatory and deadlines are "valid and lawful" as of now. Bank accounts have to be linked to Aadhaar by December 31. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Deepak Mishra, is expected next week to issue an interim order in the matter.Meanwhile, here's how you can link your Aadhaar with your HDFC Bank account:HDFC Bank offers different ways to its customers to link their Aadhaar number. These are net banking, mobile banking, ATM, phone banking, branch visit and website, according to the HDFC Bank website - hdfcbank.com. "As per the amendment in PMLA rules by the Government,all bank accounts should be linked with Aadhaar by Dec 31, 2017; failing which the accounts will become inoperative till the time the Aadhaar number is submitted and linked to the accounts," HDFC Bank noted on its website.(HDFC Bank lists on its website different ways to link Aadhaar with the bank account)HDFC Bank has on its website listed the following steps for its customers to link their Aadhaar with the bank account via different modes offered by it:Step 1: Login to HDFC Bank's net banking service. Select the 'request' section under the Accounts option and click ion 'View/Update Aadhaar Number'.Step 2: Select the Account to which you would like to link your Aadhaar Number. Re-enter your Aadhaar Number and click on 'Update'.Step 3Click on 'Confirm' after checking all your updated details.Step 1Login to MobileBanking App. Select the 'Request' section under Accounts option and tap on 'View/Update Aadhaar Number'.Step 2Select the Account to which you would link to link your Aadhaar NumberStep 3Re-enter your Aadhaar Number, tap on 'Update' and then tap on 'Confirm' to submit the details.According to the HDFC Bank website, the customers may use the following steps after completion of a transaction at an ATM of the bank:Step 1ATM screen prompts 'Link Aadhaar to your bank account'Step 2Select 'Yes' and enter your valid Aadhaar number(HDFC Bank lists different ways to link Aadhaar with the bank account)"You can send an SMS from your registered mobile number to 5676712. Send- AS space space space," HDFC Bank mentions on its portal.