How To Find Out Today's Petrol And Diesel Rates On Your Mobile

State-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) provides an SMS-based service to notify the consumer about the current fuel prices in different parts of the country. The SMS-based service by the country's largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corporation, enables the consumers to receive the information on the mobile phone. To use this service, the user is required to send an SMS in a particular format. The Indian Oil service responds with information on the petrol and diesel rates in the given location.
Here's all you need to know about this SMS service and how can use it to receive information on petrol and diesel rates on your mobile:
In order to use the SMS service by Indian Oil, the user is required to send the SMS in the following format to 9224992249, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com:
RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code
Here's the list of dealer codes of fuel stations in 41 cities, as mentioned by Indian Oil on its portal:
City
SMS Text
City
SMS Text
City
SMS Text
Agartala
RSP 159850
Gurgaon
RSP 102082
Panjim
RSP 125676
Aizwal
RSP 160181
Guwahati
RSP 159571
Patna
RSP 166873
Ambala
RSP 102049
Hyderabad
RSP 134483
Pondicherry
RSP 135299
Bangalore
RSP 118219
Imphal
RSP 159875
Port Blair
RSP 220191
Bhopal
RSP 169398
Itanagar
RSP 160647
Raipur
RSP 169751
Bhubhaneswar
RSP 124305
Jaipur
RSP 123143
Ranchi
RSP 166751
Chandigarh
RSP 102790
Jammu
RSP 108726
Shillong
RSP 159828
Chennai
RSP 133593
Jullunder
RSP 108743
Shimla
RSP 109295
Daman
RSP 177747
Kohima
RSP 160154
Silvasa
RSP 112114
Dehradun
RSP 161143
Kolkata
RSP 119941
Srinagar
RSP 109536
Faridabad
RSP 102287
Lucknow
RSP 155054
Trivandrum
RSP 124923
Gandhinagar
RSP 218671
Mumbai
RSP 108412
Vijayawada
RSP 127611
Gangtok
RSP 159289
New Delhi
RSP 102072
Visakhapatnam
RSP 127290
Ghaziabad
RSP 154410
Noida
RSP 155444
(Source: iocl.com)
The dealer codes are “prominently displayed in the premises of each petrol pump” and "the price details received by SMS are only indicative in nature for a particular location" and may vary from outlet to outlet within a region, according to Indian Oil.
Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.