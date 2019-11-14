How To Find Out Today's Petrol And Diesel Rates On Your Mobile

An Indian Oil service enables the consumer to receive the information on fuel prices through SMS

State-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) provides an SMS-based service to notify the consumer about the current fuel prices in different parts of the country. The SMS-based service by the country's largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corporation, enables the consumers to receive the information on the mobile phone. To use this service, the user is required to send an SMS in a particular format. The Indian Oil service responds with information on the petrol and diesel rates in the given location.

Here's all you need to know about this SMS service and how can use it to receive information on petrol and diesel rates on your mobile:

In order to use the SMS service by Indian Oil, the user is required to send the SMS in the following format to 9224992249, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here's the list of dealer codes of fuel stations in 41 cities, as mentioned by Indian Oil on its portal:

City SMS Text City SMS Text City SMS Text Agartala RSP 159850 Gurgaon RSP 102082 Panjim RSP 125676 Aizwal RSP 160181 Guwahati RSP 159571 Patna RSP 166873 Ambala RSP 102049 Hyderabad RSP 134483 Pondicherry RSP 135299 Bangalore RSP 118219 Imphal RSP 159875 Port Blair RSP 220191 Bhopal RSP 169398 Itanagar RSP 160647 Raipur RSP 169751 Bhubhaneswar RSP 124305 Jaipur RSP 123143 Ranchi RSP 166751 Chandigarh RSP 102790 Jammu RSP 108726 Shillong RSP 159828 Chennai RSP 133593 Jullunder RSP 108743 Shimla RSP 109295 Daman RSP 177747 Kohima RSP 160154 Silvasa RSP 112114 Dehradun RSP 161143 Kolkata RSP 119941 Srinagar RSP 109536 Faridabad RSP 102287 Lucknow RSP 155054 Trivandrum RSP 124923 Gandhinagar RSP 218671 Mumbai RSP 108412 Vijayawada RSP 127611 Gangtok RSP 159289 New Delhi RSP 102072 Visakhapatnam RSP 127290 Ghaziabad RSP 154410 Noida RSP 155444 (Source: iocl.com)

The dealer codes are “prominently displayed in the premises of each petrol pump” and "the price details received by SMS are only indicative in nature for a particular location" and may vary from outlet to outlet within a region, according to Indian Oil.

Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.