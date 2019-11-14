NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
How To Find Out Today's Petrol And Diesel Rates On Your Mobile

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil on a daily basis.

Economy | Edited by | Updated: November 14, 2019 10:06 IST
An Indian Oil service enables the consumer to receive the information on fuel prices through SMS


State-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) provides an SMS-based service to notify the consumer about the current fuel prices in different parts of the country. The SMS-based service by the country's largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corporation, enables the consumers to receive the information on the mobile phone. To use this service, the user is required to send an SMS in a particular format. The Indian Oil service responds with information on the petrol and diesel rates in  the given location. 

Here's all you need to know about this SMS service and how can use it to receive information on petrol and diesel rates on your mobile:

In order to use the SMS service by Indian Oil, the user is required to send the SMS in the following format to 9224992249, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com: 

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here's the list of dealer codes of fuel stations in 41 cities, as mentioned by Indian Oil on its portal:

City

SMS Text

City

SMS Text

City

SMS Text

Agartala

RSP 159850

Gurgaon

RSP 102082

Panjim

RSP 125676

Aizwal

RSP 160181

Guwahati

RSP 159571

Patna

RSP 166873

Ambala

RSP 102049

Hyderabad

RSP 134483

Pondicherry

RSP 135299

Bangalore

RSP 118219

Imphal

RSP 159875

Port Blair

RSP 220191

Bhopal

RSP 169398

Itanagar

RSP 160647

Raipur

RSP 169751

Bhubhaneswar

RSP 124305

Jaipur

RSP 123143

Ranchi

RSP 166751

Chandigarh

RSP 102790

Jammu

RSP 108726

Shillong

RSP 159828

Chennai

RSP 133593

Jullunder

RSP 108743

Shimla

RSP 109295

Daman

RSP 177747

Kohima

RSP 160154

Silvasa

RSP 112114

Dehradun

RSP 161143

Kolkata

RSP 119941

Srinagar

RSP 109536

Faridabad

RSP 102287

Lucknow

RSP 155054

Trivandrum

RSP 124923

Gandhinagar

RSP 218671

Mumbai

RSP 108412

Vijayawada

RSP 127611

Gangtok

RSP 159289

New Delhi

RSP 102072

Visakhapatnam

RSP 127290

Ghaziabad

RSP 154410

Noida

RSP 155444

(Source: iocl.com)

The dealer codes are “prominently displayed in the premises of each petrol pump” and "the price details received by SMS are only indicative in nature for a particular location" and may vary from outlet to outlet within a region, according to Indian Oil.

Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am. 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com.

