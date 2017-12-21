How to Get 15% Cashback On HDFC Bank Cards During Amazon Sale

Other details of HDFC Bank offer on Amazon sale
The HDFC Bank cards offer on Amazon sale will be valid only for all purchases made with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. HDFC Bank will credit eligible cashback into qualifying cardholders' account latest within 60 days of the end of Amazon sale period. HDFC cardholder can verify the cashback amount by checking his/her account online on or after 60 days of the end of Amazon sale period, said official website of Amazon (amazon.in).Virtual and Netsafe Debit Cards are not eligible for availing this HDFC offer on Amazon sale.
Terms and conditions to avail HDFC Bank offer on Amazon Sale
1. The HDFC Bank offer cannot be combined with any other offer.
2. HDFC Bank reserves the right, at any time, without prior notice and without assigning any reason whatsoever, to add/alter/modify/change or vary all of these terms and conditions or to replace, wholly or in part, this offer by another offer, whether similar to this offer or not, or to extend or withdraw it altogether, official website of Amazon said.
3. HDFC Bank card offer is valid for Indian residents and citizens only.
4. HDFC Bank card offer is valid only on retail credit cards. The offer is offer not valid on corporate and commercial credit cards.
5. HDFC Bank card offer is non-encashable, not extendable and non-negotiable.