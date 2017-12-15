How to Get 10% Off On HDFC Bank Cards During Flipkart New Pinch Days Sale

Details of HDFC Bank offer on Flipkart 'New Pinch Days' sale



HDFC Bank is offering an instant 10 per cent discount on payments done through its debit and credit cards for shopping deals available during Flipkart's 'New Pinch Days' sale. The HDFC Bank cards offer on Flipkart 'New Pinch Days' sale is valid from 15 December to 17 December, according to Flipkart's website, flipkart.com. The minimum cart value for availing the HDFC Bank cards offer should be Rs 3,000 and the maximum discount will be Rs 1,500 per card. There is no limit on the number of transactions. The discount is also applicable onequated monthly installments (EMI) schemes.The HDFC Bank cards offer on Flipkart 'New Pinch Days' sale is applicable across all categories, said Flipkart. However, the offer will not apply on the purchase of select products like MakeMyTrip, Gaana+ and Hotstar premium vouchers/subscriptions, infant milk substitutes, feeding bottles or infant foods, select Samsung tablets, Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro and Google Pixel 2. Customers must check the offer on product page before making any purchase during Flipkart's sale period.The HDFC Bank cards offer on Flipkart 'New Pinch Days' sale is not applicable on transactions made using HDFC Bank Corporate and Commercial cards. The offer is also not applicable on transactions made through internet banking.The offer can also be availed through Flipkart Gift Card partially. Also, this amount should be equal to or more than Rs 3,000.According to Flipkart's website, the discount will be applied at the time of checkout to the Net Cart Value ("NCV"). NCV means the total value of only the eligible product/s in the cart after all applicable discounts and exchange offer redemptions. The minimum NCV to avail this Offer is Rs 3,000 and the maximum discount per card during the offer period is Rs. 1,500.1. The offer is not applicable on gift wrap or premium delivery charges.2. In case of cancellation of any order, transaction will not qualify for the offer, said Flipkart. If a customer cancels part of his/her order, he/she will qualify for the offer only on the net amount he/she pays on the basis of eligibility.3. HDFC Bank reserves the right to disqualify the cardholder(s) from the benefits of the offer, if any fraudulent activity is identified as being carried out for availing the benefits.4. HDFC Bank and Flipkart reserve the right, at any time, without prior notice and without assigning any reason whatsoever, to add/alter/modify/change or vary these terms and conditions or to replace, wholly or in part, this offer by another offer, whether similar to this offer or not, or to extend or withdraw it altogether, according to flipkart.com.5. Delinquent and over limit HDFC Bank credit and debit card members will not qualify for this offer.