How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices in different parts of the country are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates.

Petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis

Did you know you can find the latest prices of petrol and diesel in your city on your mobile? State-run marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) offers an SMS-based facility which enables the public to receive information on current fuel rates on their mobile. The customer is required to send an SMS in a given format to the number 9224992249 in order to avail this service. An SMS sent in the correct format triggers a response with the prices of regular as well as premium fuels. (Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Second Straight Day)

How To Receive Indian Oil Petrol And Diesel Prices On Mobile

The user is required to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com: 

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Once the SMS is sent, the Indian Oil facility responds by sending the desired information in an SMS subsequently.

Here's are the dealer codes you can use to receive Indian Oil rates applicable in 41 cities:

CitySMS Text
AgartalaRSP 159850
AizwalRSP 160181
AmbalaRSP 102049
BangaloreRSP 118219
BhopalRSP 169398
BhubhaneswarRSP 124305
ChandigarhRSP 102790
ChennaiRSP 133593
DamanRSP 177747
DehradunRSP 161143
FaridabadRSP 102287
GandhinagarRSP 218671
GangtokRSP 159289
GhaziabadRSP 154410
GurgaonRSP 102082
GuwahatiRSP 159571
HyderabadRSP 134483
ImphalRSP 159875
ItanagarRSP 160647
JaipurRSP 123143
JammuRSP 108726
JullunderRSP 108743
KohimaRSP 160154
KolkataRSP 119941
LucknowRSP 155054
MumbaiRSP 108412
New DelhiRSP 102072
NoidaRSP 155444
PanjimRSP 125676
PatnaRSP 166873
PondicherryRSP 135299
Port BlairRSP 220191
RaipurRSP 169751
RanchiRSP 166751
ShillongRSP 159828
ShimlaRSP 109295
SilvasaRSP 112114
SrinagarRSP 109536
TrivandrumRSP 124923
VijayawadaRSP 127611
VisakhapatnamRSP 127290
(Source: iocl.com)

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 60 paise per litre on Monday, as state-owned oil marketing companies reverted to the normal practice of daily price revisions after a gap of 83 days.

Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by oil marketing companies - such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

