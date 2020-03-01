How To Receive Latest Petrol And Diesel Prices On Mobile

Petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis

Oil marketing companies today provide a range of services to communicate the latest rates of fuel to their customers. For instance, state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) offers an SMS-based facility which enables its customers to receive information on current fuel rates on their mobile. Indian Oil consumers can find out the latest fuel prices in different parts of the country using this facility. The customer is required to send an SMS in a format prescribed by the company to a particular number in order to avail this service. (Also Read: Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol, Diesel In Your City Today)

How To Receive Latest Indian Oil Fuel Prices On Mobile:

The user is required to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Once the SMS is sent, the Indian Oil facility responds by sending the desired information in an SMS subsequently.

But which code to send for your city? Here's the list of dealer codes in 41 cities, as listed by Indian Oil on its website:

City SMS Text Agartala RSP 159850 Aizwal RSP 160181 Ambala RSP 102049 Bangalore RSP 118219 Bhopal RSP 169398 Bhubhaneswar RSP 124305 Chandigarh RSP 102790 Chennai RSP 133593 Daman RSP 177747 Dehradun RSP 161143 Faridabad RSP 102287 Gandhinagar RSP 218671 Gangtok RSP 159289 Ghaziabad RSP 154410 Gurgaon RSP 102082 Guwahati RSP 159571 Hyderabad RSP 134483 Imphal RSP 159875 Itanagar RSP 160647 Jaipur RSP 123143 Jammu RSP 108726 Jullunder RSP 108743 Kohima RSP 160154 Kolkata RSP 119941 Lucknow RSP 155054 Mumbai RSP 108412 New Delhi RSP 102072 Noida RSP 155444 Panjim RSP 125676 Patna RSP 166873 Pondicherry RSP 135299 Port Blair RSP 220191 Raipur RSP 169751 Ranchi RSP 166751 Shillong RSP 159828 Shimla RSP 109295 Silvasa RSP 112114 Srinagar RSP 109536 Trivandrum RSP 124923 Vijayawada RSP 127611 Visakhapatnam RSP 127290 (Source: iocl.com)

Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed by oil marketing companies - such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - on a daily basis, and any changes are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.