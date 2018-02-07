How To Get An Aadhaar Card Number For Your Child A pre-requisite is that one of the parents must have his Aadhaar card number for biometric authentication, according to Digital India's verified Twitter account.

Here are eight steps in which parents can get their children enrolled for Aadhaar:

1. Visit an enrolment centre.



2. Fill the application form.



3. Remember to give your mobile number.



4. A photograph of your child will be clicked.



5. Parents/guardians must provide their Aadhaar card details for authentication purposes.



6. Check data on the screen and confirm.



7. Collect acknowledgement slip.



8. Aadhaar generation notification is sent to your registered mobile number.



