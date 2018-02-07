How To Get An Aadhaar Card Number For Your Child

#EverydayAadhaar | How to enroll your child on Aadhaar? (@UIDAI)#AadhaarFAQs#KnowYourAadhaar#DigitalIndiapic.twitter.com/hLv6x3FBPv— Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) February 7, 2018
Here are eight steps in which parents can get their children enrolled for Aadhaar:
1. Visit an enrolment centre.
2. Fill the application form.
3. Remember to give your mobile number.
4. A photograph of your child will be clicked.
5. Parents/guardians must provide their Aadhaar card details for authentication purposes.
6. Check data on the screen and confirm.
7. Collect acknowledgement slip.
8. Aadhaar generation notification is sent to your registered mobile number.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1 presented his last full-year Union Budget in Parliament before the general elections due next year. Aadhaar has provided an identity to every Indian, the finance minister had said in his Budget 2018 speech, adding that it has also eased "delivery of so many public services to our people". (Read Budget 2018 speech)
CommentsNeed To Update Aadhaar Mobile Number? Here's How To Do It)
"Every enterprise, major or small, also needs a unique ID," Mr Jaitley had said. The government will evolve a scheme to assign every individual enterprise in India an unique ID, the finance minister had said.