How To Create Jio Id to Get Access To Jio Apps: 10 Steps

Here are 10 steps that you must follow to create your Jio id:

Reliance Jio, the latest entrant of the telecom sector, gives unlimited access of Jio apps to its users all across its postpaid and prepaid recharge plans. Reliance Jio, which has already disrupted the Indian telecom market with its aggressive prices of high-speed data plans, has the following exclusive apps for its customers: MyJio, JioChat, JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic, JioMags, JioXpressNews, JioCloud, Jio4GVoice, JioMoney, JioSecurity, JioNewsPaper and JioNet. However, one needs to create a Jio id to get access to these Jio apps.1. Install MyJio app from Google Play Store or App Store.2. Open the app and click on 'sign up'.3. Input your Jio SIM number and click on 'generate OTP (one time password)', which will be sent on your registered mobile number.4. Enter the OTP and the email id which you would like to use as your Jio id.5. Set the password.6. Tap on 'sign up'.7. You will receive a verification link on your email id.8. Click on the link and verify your Jio id with it within 24 hours.9. Your Jio account will be activated.10. Now you can sign in to MyJio app using your Jio id and password. You will now be able to use Jio apps and services.These steps are applicable for all types for JioFi devices available.